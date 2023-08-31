Help keep our first responders safe this long weekend

Stay clear and stay safe from waterways around hydroelectric facilities.

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - As the summer winds down, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is reminding the public to stay cautious around hydroelectric stations and dams, and surrounding water ways.

The safety of the public, our staff, and first responders is always our number one priority. Within seconds water levels can rise, become turbulent, and create a life-threatening situation for you and the first responders who are called to save you.

Kakabeka Generating Station (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

For more information about water safety, please visit: http://www.opg.com/watersafety .

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 240 dams on 24 Ontario River systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings, including laying charges.

Quotes

"While you enjoy the final days of summer, be sure to exercise caution," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "Please obey the warning signs, safety booms, fences, and barriers, around our facilities, they are there for your safety."

"You may feel that you understand the risks, but water levels and flows are always changing, said Ryan Murrell, Fire Chief, Township of Muskoka Lakes. "Even simple things like wearing life jackets when boating can make a huge difference in the event of an emergency. So please, exercise caution around bodies of water and pay attention to the warning signs."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment of existing assets, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy for decades to come. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan , Reconciliation Action Plan , and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy .

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us on Twitter: @opg