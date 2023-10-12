TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Community members are invited to join a day of 'Social Prescribing for Human Connection' events across Ontario to support community engagement and combat the issue of social isolation.

'Social Prescribing for Human Connection' events are open to all, with a special emphasis on people seeking to enhance their wellbeing and connect with others. Social Prescribing is a holistic approach that connects people with non-clinical programs and services to support their health and wellbeing. During Community Health and Wellbeing Week, the Alliance for Healthier Communities and its members are hosting events that offer opportunities for people to come together and cultivate connections to enrich their lives.

"We hope to initiate a positive ripple effect that strengthens community ties," said Sarah Hobbs, CEO of the Alliance. "Human connection lies at the heart of wellbeing, and is the work that our sector has always supported. We strongly believe in the power of community, and we are dedicated to fostering healthier, more connected communities."

'Social Prescribing for Human Connection' events will provide a chance for participating healthcare workers, community members and advocates from across Ontario to experience social prescribing in person on Friday, October 20. Some examples of Human Connection events include:

Sault Museum for Art4Wellness -- Mindful Making, a free art drop-in experience tailored for adults and older youth.

Social Prescribing for Youth Wellness Hub Initiative at Access Alliance's event, "Social Prescribing for Youth Wellness Hub: Project Launch" centering on non-medical interventions dedicated to the wellbeing and mental health of youth within vulnerable newcomer communities.

Explore the full listing of social prescribing events at: https://www.allianceon.org/Social-Prescribing-Human-Connection. These events will follow the annual Social Prescribing virtual conference showcasing fresh ideas and innovations for social prescribing and featuring two international keynote speakers.

Social Prescribing has been shown to enhance our healthcare system by reducing costs and improving both the clinician and patient experience. In 2018, the Alliance Rx Community social prescribing pilot project showed participants reduced their stress and anxiety, increased their sense of self-confidence and purpose, and decreased the number of repeat visits. In 2023, the Alliance, its members, and partners have three ongoing social prescribing projects to improve health, mental health and wellbeing focused on Black communities, older adults and post-pandemic mental health. For more information on the Human Connection events or Alliance's social prescribing projects, visit https://www.allianceon.org/Social-Prescribing.

For media inquiries, interviews with event organizers and further information, please contact:

Sofia Ramirez, [email protected] , 416-236-6788

About The Alliance for Healthier Communities

The Alliance for Healthier Communities is the voice of a vibrant network of community-governed primary health care organizations that serve diverse communities across the province. These organizations share a commitment to advancing health equity through the delivery of comprehensive primary health care. To learn more about the Alliance and our Social Prescribing Initiatives or join the community of practice, visit: https://www.allianceon.org/ or https://www.allianceon.org/Social-Prescribing.

SOURCE Alliance for Healthier Communities

For further information: