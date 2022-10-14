FSRA seeking new members for its Consumer Advisory Panel

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is seeking new members to join its Consumer Advisory Panel to serve a two-year term.

FSRA (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

The Consumer Advisory Panel (the "Panel") is made up of a diverse group of consumers and consumer representatives with experience in regulated sectors. The Panel members offer consumer, member and beneficiary perspectives and voices to help inform FSRA's direction and decisions. As part of FSRA's stakeholder engagement process, the Panel serves as an advisory body through FSRA's Consumer Office, which manages and provides Secretariat services and support to the Panel.

Applicants will be selected based on their relevant experience, skills, knowledge, and perspectives, with an emphasis on the sectors FSRA regulates. To learn more about member qualifications and responsibilities, please see the Panel's current Terms of Reference.

Submission Requirements

Those interested in applying should submit the following two documents to [email protected] by Friday, November 18, 2022.

A current resume

A cover letter that addresses the following:

Why the applicant is interested in serving on the Panel;



How the applicant's skills and experiences match the purpose, mandate, and responsibilities of the Panel; and



The types of insights that the applicant would bring to the Panel (e.g., consumer advocacy experience, technical expertise in a particular sector, general policy expertise, etc.).

Questions about submission requirements can be sent to [email protected]

To learn more about the Panel and its current members, please click here.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario