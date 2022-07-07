HelloFresh contributes to Brigadoon Village outdoor kitchen through Fresh Food Explorers Programming

Brigadoon Village delivers year-round camp programming to children, youth, and families living with health conditions or other life challenges in Atlantic Canada. It is the largest camp of its kind in Canada and accommodates over 3,500 campers a year.

Brigadoon Village Director of Operations, Jenn Ross says, "Most families who have a sick child cannot afford camp so we ask parents to contribute only what they can. This donation from HelloFresh will ensure that, regardless of a parent's financial situation, all campers will receive access to food education and the opportunity to experiment with fresh ingredients to properly fuel their bodies."

This generous $10,000 donation from HelloFresh is being used to deliver nutritional programming in a new outdoor kitchen where children will be encouraged to prepare meals, fuel their bodies to support their health journey, and challenge them to try new foods and flavours. The funding will also augment new equipment used for the program.

"We are thrilled to be working with Brigadoon Village and provide support through The Fresh Food Explorers Program, which empowers kids across Canada to try and love fresh ingredients," says HelloFresh Director of Culinary, Corby-Sue Neumann. "We know that learning about food is as important as learning to read or write, but that this can be overlooked. We want to change that."

Brigadoon Village strives to encourage healthy and happy relationships with food for campers. Meals are prepared by an Executive Chef and her team that are not only delicious but also tailored to the nutritional needs of campers and their health conditions.

"Our nutritional and cooking education programs have always been a part of the camp experience we offer. However, now that our new outdoor kitchen area is open, we plan to expand this programming element and build on curriculum and delivery," says Ross.

About HelloFresh Canada

HelloFresh Canada was founded in February 2016. HelloFresh delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced pre-portioned fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada. In Q2 2021, HelloFresh delivered 254.1 million meals to 7.68 million active customers worldwide.

About Brigadoon Village

Brigadoon Village is a non-profit recreational facility located on Aylesford Lake in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley. For over a decade, Brigadoon Village has delivered year-round camp programs for children, youth and families with chronic health conditions and other life challenges. As the region's only camp of its kind, Brigadoon welcomes more than 3,500 campers to 30 camps each year and is now Canada's largest pediatric camp facility. For more information about Brigadoon Village or to support its mission, visit www.brigadoonvillage.ca or follow Brigadoon online @BrigadoonVillage.

