HELLOFRESH CANADA TO SPARK 10,000 RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS

World's leading meal kit provider announces the chance for

10,000 Canadians to send a family they know the gift of a delicious home-cooked meal

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17, HelloFresh is launching its 10,000 Random Acts of Kindness program - an initiative that hopes to spark kindness by inviting Canadians coast-to-coast to give the gift of a fresh home-cooked meal to a family they care about, on HelloFresh.

"We know that the smallest gestures, especially when unexpected or unprompted, can truly brighten your day," said Ian Brooks, CEO & Founder, Canada - HelloFresh. "In thinking through how we could help spread kindness, we turned to what we know best, nourishing Canadian families with fresh, delicious home-cooked meals."

The HelloFresh: 10,000 Random Acts of Kindness program launched today and will accept submissions until February 19th. Interested participants are encouraged to nominate a deserving caregiver or family by simply visiting http://hellofreshkindness.ca/ and completing the online form. The first 10,000 qualified submissions will be awarded with a redemption code for a free HelloFresh box which includes fresh ingredients for three meals, with four servings per meal.

"The past couple of years have not been easy for anyone, and parents and caregivers have had a lot more responsibility added to their plates," said Brooks. "This initiative offers Canadians the chance to recognize their loved ones by giving the gift of less time and energy spent on planning and prep and more time with those who mean the most."

For more information please visit: http://hellofreshkindness.ca/

About HelloFresh

Founded in 2016, HelloFresh is the world's leading meal kit provider that delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring, and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh caters to a variety of needs by offering Family Friendly, Vegetarian, Carb and Calorie-Smart boxes. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada.

