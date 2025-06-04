TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - hello®, the personal care brand dedicated to making mundane moments magical, is excited to announce its latest innovations: dragon dazzle toothpaste and sunny daze 24-hour deodorant, now available in Canada. These two new products embody hello's mission to transform everyday routines into magical moments of joy and self-care for the whole family.

hello dragon dazzle toothpaste (left) & sunny daze deodorant (right) (CNW Group/hello Products)

"hello creates products for everyone in the family, empowering them to find sparks of joy in their daily routines," said Diana Haussling, CEO at hello®. "Our new dragon dazzle toothpaste and sunny daze deodorant are designed to do exactly that – elevate mundane everyday moments with a heavy splash of design and pinch of magic."

Turn brush time into an adventure with the delicious dragon dazzle toothpaste for kids, with a blue raspberry natural flavour and playful sparkles. Thoughtfully formulated with high-quality sweeteners like xylitol and stevia, it brushes away plaque, prevents cavities, and polishes and brightens smiles*. Plus, it's not tested on dragons, or any animals for that matter.

hello's sunny daze 24 hour deodorant is dermatologically tested and aluminium-free to keep you feeling fresh all day. Its naturally scented formula offers a bright, refreshing mix of citrus, white tea, and a hint of warm vanilla, leaving you smelling like sunshine. This vegan deodorant rocks awesome ingredients like tea tree oil and shea butter, is free of baking soda, dyes, and parabens, and is not tested on animals.

The toothpaste and deodorant are now available online and in-store at leading retailers including Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, and Amazon.ca, with an MSRP of $7.99 for a 88mL tube of toothpaste and MSRP of $8.99 for a 73g stick of deodorant.

For more information, visit www.helloproducts.ca and follow hello® on social media @helloproducts.

*with twice daily use

About hello®

Say hello to friendly™ personal care that rocks thoughtfully sourced, effective ingredients and designs that'll make you smile. hello products are made with globally sourced ingredients, and are vegan, cruelty-free and free of dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavours, parabens, microbeads, and triclosan. Anything less would be unfriendly. Learn more + smile more at hello-products.com.

