Debuting today, the three-episode series shows what Habs legends are cooking up on and off the ice

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - With hockey season officially underway, Hellmann's is delighted to debut their new hunger-inducing series - Cooking with Legends – which pairs up Montreal Canadiens' legends and a legend of Quebecers' kitchens: the province's #1 mayonnaise*. From the most emotional moments in the Bell Centre to fun facts about your favourite Habs legends on and off the ice, the series gives an inside look at what fans want to know, and a taste of all the people behind the success of the Canadiens.

Serving Up Facts & Snacks with Nick Suzuki | Légendes dans la cuisine Hellmann's

Hosted by Tony Marinaro of The Sick Podcast, the three-part video series celebrates what makes up the "secret sauce" of the Habs fandom: the games, the rituals, history, fans, legends, the Bell Centre, the game day eats and more. In every episode, Tony is joined by special guests including current captain of the Montreal Canadiens Nick Suzuki, former legendary player and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Carbonneau, and announcer of all the action in the Bell Centre, Michel Lacroix. Alongside Tony, each guest will cook up a unique Hellmann's game day dish while dishing out everything fans want to know.

"The Habs franchise has a long and storied legacy, and as the captain, fans want to know what's behind the energy, drive and passion I'm bringing to the ice to bring the team to victory," mentions Nick Suzuki, Captain of the Montreal Canadiens. "I can't wait to share the 'secret sauce' – my inside scoop – on Cooking with Legends, and even non-diehard fans can learn a thing or two with recipes for gameday eats to enjoy while cheering us on from home."

The video series can be watched on Hellmann's YouTube channel, with the first episode being released today, November 9.

Episode 1 – Serving Up Facts & Snacks with Nick Suzuki From standing on skates at four years old to studying arts to leading the Habs, Nick Suzuki shares what led him to become the youngest Captain in the team's history. Plus, watch Nick whip up a creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip , a crowd favourite and classic "hockey night at home" recipe. Watch this episode here.





Episode 2 – Legend Has It… Guy Carbonneau Cooks Wonders Guy Carbonneau is known as the Captain who last brought the team to victory in 1993. He reveals his best memories, the best teammate he ever played with, and more, while serving the simple and delicious Garlic Pull Apart Bread . Tune in on November 16 for all the action.





Episode 3: Lacroix Calls The Shots In The Temple & In The Kitchen An iconic voice that resonates throughout the Bell Centre, Lacroix shares everything from the craziest thing a fan has done at a game to his most emotional moments in The Temple, all while cooking up Corn with a Kick , a recipe that will light up your taste buds. Look for this episode – the finale – on November 23.



Just like the legends creating them, Hellmann's is the legendary ingredient that makes game day recipes delicious. For more recipes using Quebec's #1 mayonnaise, visit hellmanns.com/ca.

* Source: Nielsen MarketTrack Data, WSD All Channel $ Sales, period ending Oct 7, 2023

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting good for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behaviour studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals. The past year alone, Hellmann's has been able to inspire more than 200 million people across the US, Canada and the UK.

