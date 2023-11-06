Easy, tasty 'Flexipes' from Hellmann's can help Canadians bring new life to their leftovers

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Hellmann's® Canada is continuing its partnership with non-profit La Tablée des Chefs to educate young Canadians on the impact of food waste and how to repurpose leftovers and common kitchen ingredients into tasty meals at home. With the average Canadian household wasting the equivalent of $1,352 in food annually,1 Hellmann's 'Flexipes' provides consumers with simple yet delicious meal ideas they can make at home.

To continue its fight against food waste, Hellmann's is excited to announce Flexipes as a core component of La Tablée des Chefs' Kitchen Brigades Program, which hosts culinary workshops for youth aged 13-17 across Canada. In addition to teaching basic cooking skills and healthy eating habits, the Kitchen Brigades educates students on the impact of food waste, while showcasing how easy it is to reimagine leftovers by following a 3+1 Flexipe strategy, which involves:

Picking a base, such as rice or pasta Using up fruits and/or vegetables Incorporating a protein Adding an extra touch of magic using condiments like Hellmann's Mayonnaise

A 2021 study from Hellmann's, in partnership with behavioural scientist firm BEworks, found that adopting a 'Use-Up-Day' once a week and incorporating a supporting Flexipe to use ingredients already in the kitchen, Canadians reduced the amount of food thrown away by one-third.2

"Hellmann's is always looking to help Canadians reduce food waste, and one of the easiest ways to do this is getting creative with leftovers," said Kristen Denega, Hellmann's Canada Marketing Lead. "We created Flexipes to help Canadians be more resourceful with the food they have at home. We're thrilled to bring this valuable resource to La Tablée des Chefs and help inspire and educate the next generation of chefs on how to bring new life to their leftovers using Hellmann's."

Hellmann's and La Tablée des Chefs have also teamed up to reduce food waste in hockey arenas across the country. To date, more than 2 million meals have been rescued from arenas across Canada by repurposing and turning unused food into delicious meals for those in need, in partnership with Second Harvest. This year, the organizations are set to provide 300,000 meals to Canadians in need.

"Our partnership with Hellmann's is guided by our common goal to reduce food waste and make sure good food gets to people in need, rather than going to waste," said Jean-François Archambault, General Director & Founder of La Tablée des Chefs. "In order to be part of the solution, you need to develop the right skills to cook and learn how to use ingredients wisely. The Kitchen Brigades is such an important part of our programming as it helps foster these skills in young chefs early."

In partnership with Hellmann's, La Tablée des Chefs plans to expand the Kitchen Brigades Program from 250 schools to 400 schools across Canada by 2025 helping even more students develop food autonomy. Upon completion of the Program, students receive nearly 40 hours of practical training through culinary workshops, social challenges, competitions and more.

Throughout the month of November, La Tablée des Chefs will host its signature La Grande Tablée events in Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City to raise funds for valuable programs like the Kitchen Brigades. For more information on La Tablée des Chefs and how the organization is working to reduce food insecurity and develop young people's food autonomy across the country, please visit www.tableedeschefs.org.

Canadians looking to reduce food waste at home are invited to download the Fridge Night App or explore Hellmann's collection of Flexipes at www.hellmanns.com/ca.

