Hellmann's Canada commits to using 100% recycled plastic for mayonnaise bottles and jars

"Canadians want to do what's right, seeking out products and brands that prioritize the planet," says Gary Wade, President, Unilever Canada. "By transitioning our bottles and jars to ones made with 100% recycled plastic, Hellmann's is helping make sustainable choices more accessible, while continuing to deliver the great taste Canadians know and love."

Hellmann's efforts will contribute to Unilever's commitment to ensure all its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and is one way the brand is helping to deliver on Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan. With an overall goal of moving towards a more circular economy, Unilever is working across multiple fronts to reduce the amount of plastic it uses and invest in plastics that are made from recycled materials.

By converting to PCR plastic jars and bottles, Hellmann's packaging will have a slightly darker tint compared to previous packaging. This results from mixing and melting recycled plastics, all of which are 100 per cent food safe. The new Hellmann's packaging will also feature the How2Recycle® label to provide clear instructions on how to recycle correctly. Canadians' taste buds will be delighted that one thing remains unchanged: Hellmann's mayonnaise will continue to deliver great taste and quality ingredients to Canadians, including sustainably sourced Canadian canola oil and free-run eggs.

Learn about Hellmann's new PCR plastic packaging by visiting: hellmanns.ca.

About Unilever Canada:

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe®, Ben & Jerry's®, Breyers®, Degree®, Dove® personal care products, Hellmann's®, Klondike®, Knorr®, Lipton®, Love Beauty and Planet®, Magnum®, Nexxus®, Popsicle®, Q-Tips®, Seventh Generation®, Simple®, St. Ives®, TRESemmé®, and Vaseline®. All of the preceding brand names are owned or used under license by Unilever Canada Inc.

About the Unilever Sustainability Plan:

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, in 2018 the company's sustainable living brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business compared to 46% in 2017.



