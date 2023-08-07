MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Corbec is thrilled to welcome Hellen Christodoulou, as Executive Vice-President, Engineering, Sustainability and Business Development, to lead Corbec's expansion across Canada.

"We are all extremely excited and proud that Hellen has joined the Corbec team. Her educational and professional experience and achievements have earned her praise, yet her boldness, insightful vision, and her passion for the construction industry, are the core attributes that define her.

Hellen Christodoulou Joins Corbec as Executive Vice-President, Engineering, Sustainability and Business Development. (CNW Group/CORBEC)

Her knowledge, strategic mindset, and particularly her collaborative skills and motivational nature, are assets that have gained her recognition and respect. We are all looking forward to her leadership and the great contributions she will make to Corbec." said Nick Papas, President of Corbec.

Hellen Christodoulou brings over 40 years of experience in the field of bridges and major bridge structures across Canada and the US, in the conceptualization, design, rehabilitation and supervision of major bridge projects, including superstructure and infrastructure design. She has worked for Canadian Pacific - CPR, and with Engineering and construction entities and all levels of government. She is considered a leading court expert in the field of forensic analysis of bridge and large infrastructure projects.

Hellen graduated in civil engineering with specialization in bridges, holds several degrees and distinctions, a PhD in Civil Engineering, a Civil and Common Law degree, and a master's in business administration (MBA). An author of many articles, a presenter, an active participant at national and international conferences, and instructor of engineering and law courses, she remains an integral member of technical, and construction industry committees, and several advisory boards. Hellen leaves the position of Director of Steel Market and Industry Development for the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction, the Canadian technical organization for the steel construction industry in Canada.

In 2017, and on behalf of the Senate of Canada, the Senate Sesquicentennial Medal was conferred to Hellen, in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Senate of Canada, in recognition to her valuable service to the nation, by Senator Rosa Galvez.

"I am privileged to join this incredible team. Our construction industry is at a critical juncture, faced with the challenge and mandate in finding long-term, eco-friendly, sustainable, and risk-mitigating solutions. Without a doubt, Corbec is aligned with these priorities and best positioned to deliver and respond to these challenges." said Hellen Christodoulou.

Corbec is the leading hot-dip galvanizer in Canada, galvanizing close to half a billion pounds of steel yearly; it's a company known as visionary and innovative. With 4 plants, 2 in Quebec (St-Augustin-de-Desmaures and Lachine) one in Hamilton, Ontario and one in Halifax, Nova Scotia and with more are planned in the future, Corbec offers unrivaled quality assurance and service, unparalleled expertise, and bold investments in innovation.

Corbec is committed to the highest standards of service and quality assurance in steel protection, prioritizing optimal and sustainable solutions to ensure clients meet and exceed elevating industry expectations. Galvanize Better for a Sustainable Future.

