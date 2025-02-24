MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - For the second consecutive year, Helight Sleep has been chosen to be part of the prestigious gift bag given to the nominees at the Oscars ceremony. Inspired by NASA research on the circadian rhythm, this patented sleep aid device uses red light. Initially controversial in Quebec, Helight Sleep is now establishing itself as a pioneer and a must-see reference.

SCIENCE - While the effects of exposure to blue light are well-known, red light has long been considered inactive and was until recently understudied. Just a year ago, researchers from the University of Strasbourg in France published: "Exposure to red light significantly induces sleep in mice." ScienceDirect, Patrice Bougin & associates March 2024

"Humans and mice share similar types of cells involved in sleep regulation."

Dr. Clifford Saper, Harvard Medical School

Back in 2019, Drs. Gronfier and Duforez published: "…exposure to red light before lights out could facilitate falling asleep. This effect, if confirmed, might be due to the absence of blue light in the red lights used, which is favorable for the release of melatonin, a drop in body temperature, and the onset of sleepiness." ScienceDirect, January 2019

Helight Sleep is recommended by several doctors and has received praise from about forty American media outlets.

AWARDS

2022 Top Santé (France)

2023 health.com

2024 Future Sleep-Innovation, BellaBeauty, GlamourBeauty, BeautyMatter Next

" I tried the Helight for 30 days, and my average sleep score rose 5 points month over month… and the proof is in my Oura Ring scores."

MIND-BODY-GREEN December 8, 2023

"Helight Sleep isn't just another gadget; it's a revolution in sleep therapy."

GROOMED-LA July 17, 2024

" … a clever piece of tech that helps us reach dreamland faster and enjoy a deeper sleep while there so that we wake up refreshed…"

COUNTRY-LIVING November 1, 2023

" …as an insomniac, I didn't think a little light on my bedside table would make that much of a diﬀerence, but it really did."

BUSTLE November 6, 2023

" I use an Oura Ring to track my sleep, and I've noticed that on the nights when I use the Helight, I fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer."

POP-SUGAR March 5, 2024

Unlike the nominated directors, Helight Sleep wants to put you to sleep!

