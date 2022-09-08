Helicopter medical transport program : the take-off of a national project

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Airmedic's Chief Executive Officer, Sophie Larochelle, takes note of the promise of the Coalition Avenir Québec to set up a national medical air transport program and is delighted that another step has been taken towards the establishment of a pre-hospital emergency and inter-hospital service accessible to all citizens of Quebec.

For more than 20 years, several analysis documents have supported the implementation of a prehospital and interhospital emergency service in Quebec. According to the latest INESSS report published last June, helicopter medical transport (HMT) is considered an integral part of the pre-hospital system in several countries and territories around the world. The helicopter is used both for the primary transport of patients from the scene of an accident to the hospital and for the inter-hospital transfer (secondary transport).

"Despite the size of its territory, Quebec remains the only province that does not yet have a public helicopter medical transport program in Canada. At present, all that is missing is the infrastructure near the emergency room to optimize the helicopter medical transport service. This announcement enhances the offer of an efficient and available service for the entire population throughout the territory.'' says Ms. Larochelle.

Airmedic is pleased to see that private sector expertise is integrated into the operations of such a program. Since its creation, Airmedic has been a key player in air medical services, particularly in the relief of certain sectors of the public health network. Having already carried out several thousand missions, Airmedic has the knowledge of the field and the experience required to be a trusted collaborator for the future national program, and will respond in order to make its expertise available to the entire Quebec population.

"For the past 10 years, we have been working to develop leadership in this sector. Our mission is to provide fair, efficient and safe service throughout the territory. We have developed cutting-edge and specialized strategy that we look forward to sharing with the Government of Quebec. '' adds Ms. Larochelle.

Airmedic's air medical operations will make it possible to avoid the withdrawal of nursing staff from hospitals during long transfers by ambulance in the regions, as well as to increase accessibility to air health care for Aboriginal communities by ensuring a service that respects principles of cultural safety.

"We invite each of the political parties involved in this election to promote a helicopter medical transport program in Quebec that will save lives and improve the efficiency of health services, especially in remote regions. '' concludes Ms. Larochelle.

About Airmedic

Airmedic is the only company in Quebec operating its own fleet of planes and helicopters exclusively dedicated to emergency medical assistance and transfers between hospitals. It operates a coordination center 24/7/365. It is the first airborne medical evacuation company to obtain Transport Canada certification authorizing night flying using night vision goggles and to obtain QMENTUM approval.

