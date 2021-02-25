Heinz's Website Now Rewards Fans, But Only if They Wait 57 Minutes

"Heinz Ketchup in our iconic glass bottle is notoriously slow-pouring, so much so that our fans know good things take time," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director of Brand Building & Innovation at Kraft Heinz Canada. "Last year, we tapped into this trait to create the ridiculously slow, all-red Heinz Ketchup Puzzle. Now we're challenging fans to endure a 57-minute-long loading screen, all for the love of Heinz Ketchup. We're always looking for unique and engaging ways to connect ownable brand traits with relatable consumer experiences, like the frustration of waiting for a page to load."

Patient Canadians are encouraged to rush to the site as there are a limited number of bottles that will be available while supplies last. To claim a free bottle, please visit Heinz.ca and remember: good things take time.

Offer open to North American residents excluding Quebec. Must be 18 years of age or older to win, but parents can submit for children. Full contest details are available at Heinz.ca

