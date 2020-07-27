Heinz Reinvents its Baby Food Line With Launch of HEINZ BY NATURE™ Baby Food

That's why Heinz is introducing HEINZ BY NATURE ™, a new lineup of baby food, including options that are organic, and made with natural ingredients and acerola cherry. Propelling the category forward, it's made with simple processes like washing, chopping, heating and pureéing - it's made from nature, close to homemade . The lineup also includes recyclable glass jar formats for parents looking for more eco-friendly and transparent packaging.

"We know preparing your own baby food with simple ingredients can be daunting and not all new parents have the time," says Daniel Gotlib, Senior Manager, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "With HEINZ BY NATURE™, we've crafted a lineup of baby foods that parents can feel good about feeding their baby on-the-go or at home. Our products have no added salt or sugar and are free from artificial preservatives. Parents have options for organic or made with natural ingredients and acerola cherry. It's a high-quality baby food that caters to parents' needs."

To introduce the new product lineup to Canadians, HEINZ BY NATURE™ has teamed up with Abbey Sharp, a Registered Dietitian, to launch, "A Wonderful Meal from Nature," an interactive baby book, designed to help babies establish a healthy relationship with food. The book playfully showcases the connection between food and nature, encouraging babies to embark on a journey of discovering the goodness of nature.

"Children start to develop their relationship with food at a very young age, and it is important for parents to nurture this relationship by teaching them about where their food comes from, and feeding them food made with simple ingredients," says Abbey Sharp, Registered Dietitian and author of A Wonderful Meal from Nature. "As a parent and expecting mom, I am passionate about feeding my babies homemade food with simple ingredients when I can, but it can be time consuming. HEINZ BY NATURE™, makes baby food just like I would, and that's something I can trust and feel good about."

To introduce new parents to this delicious and nutritious new baby food, HEINZ BY NATURE™ is also working with Moms Meet, an online community that empowers moms to come together to raise happy and healthy families, to distribute product samples and the book to new and expectant moms across the country, including groups on the east and west coast, Ontario and Quebec. The book will also be popping up in Little Free Libraries across Canada this summer, providing a fun and educational surprise for many families feeling the strain of school and library closures this year.

The HEINZ BY NATURE™ product lineup will have 40 different SKUs, including 21 new pouches and 19 recyclable glass jars, made up of single flavour profiles such as Pear and Prune, and multiple flavor profiles such as Blueberry/Apple/Oat and Pear/Sweet Potato/Plum.

HEINZ BY NATURE™ products will be in full distribution across major grocery stores and available at Amazon.ca in Canada in June 2020. To learn more about Heinz by Nature, Canadians can visit www.heinzbaby.com.

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

