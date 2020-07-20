Heinz Ketchup Brings Game Day Dogs To Fans On Opening Day In Support of Jays Care Foundation™

Starting July 22, fans can pre order via DoorDash by searching " Heinz Game Day Dogs," until before the game on July 24, while supplies last. Order two Game Day Dogs for $12 or four for $24 delivered with all the classic in-stadium condiments, and Heinz and DoorDash will cover all service and delivery fees. With every purchase, 100 per cent of the proceeds from Heinz Game Day Dogs will support Jays Care Foundation™ in helping to provide meals for families living in Toronto Community Housing.

"Baseball just isn't complete without that iconic game day hotdog and while this season will look different for fans, we want to make sure it tastes the same which is why Heinz has decided to bring the game day experience home with Heinz Game Day Dogs," says Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz Canada. "As the official Ketchup of the Toronto Blue Jays™, we want to do our part to support those in need in the Blue Jays™ community, which is why we are donating all proceeds from Game Day Dogs to Jays Care Foundation™ to help provide meals to local families."

To further create the authentic game day experience, Heinz is launching Heinz Sounds of Baseball Spotify playlist, bringing the ballpark sounds to fans' living rooms.

Heinz Game Day Dogs will be available for delivery exclusively on DoorDash in select locations across the GTA, Scarborough and Etobicoke on July 24. Fans can search "Heinz Game Day Dogs," on DoorDash to order theirs or send one to a baseball-loving friend.

Heinz invites Canadians to share a picture of their Heinz Game Day Dogs on social media using the hashtag #HeinzGameDayDogs and tagging @heinz_ca.

Instagram: @heinz_ca

Twitter: @heinz_ca

Facebook: Heinz Tomato Ketchup (CA)

