Top five finalists will be hosted in-person by Heineken® 0.0 at the Formula 1® Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada 2023 where one will earn the title of Canada's Player 0.0 and sim race with F1® World Champion Max Verstappen

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Heineken® 0.0 launched its global simulator racing competition Player 0.0 in Canada, inviting Canadians to compete on a virtual racetrack for a chance to face two-time F1® World Champion and avid gamer Max Verstappen.

Between May 25 and June 7, 2023, Canadian sports fans and gamers are invited to compete in a national time trial on the virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve via the EA Sports™ F1® 22 videogame. The five top players will qualify for a trip to the Formula 1® Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada 2023 in Montréal to compete against each other live via racing simulators for the ultimate title of Canada's Player 0.0. The champion will win a trip to sim race with Max Verstappen himself in a global Player 0.0 event later this year.

"We are excited to be launching Player 0.0 in Canada and to be giving gamer fans the chance to play with the world's current best driver," said Laurent Delmouly, Managing Director for Heineken Canada. "Sim racing is changing the world of F1 as drivers themselves use it to prepare for races, and we are thrilled to be putting Canadians in the driver's seat with Player 0.0. Through this innovative platform, while advocating responsible drinking, Heineken continues to offer the best experiences to Canadian audiences." Delmouly added.

Player 0.0 is the latest activation as part of Heineken®'s Formula 1® global partnership, bringing fans together with its responsible consumption campaign, "When You Drive, Never Drink." Earlier this year, Verstappen was announced as a global Heineken® 0.0 ambassador, engaging the next generation of fans through a series of creative and meaningful activities focused on responsible consumption. Heineken 0.0® is a refreshing non-alcoholic lager, brewed with a unique recipe that doesn't compromise taste or social participation.

Canadians can participate in Player 0.0 by racing on the virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve via the popular EA Sports™ F1® 22 videogame and submitting their best lap time through the Player 0.0 microsite. Entrants can compete on any platform where the game is available and will be asked to upload a screenshot of their lap time to the microsite upon entry.

Since entering the world of motorsport in 2016, Heineken® has been committed to real change around attitudes towards responsible drinking and re-launched the "When You Drive, Never Drink" campaign in 2022. Heineken® has always advocated responsible consumption with global motorsport partnerships now providing an effective platform to promote responsible drinking.

For more information, please visit the Player 0.0 microsite.

ABOUT PLAYER 0.0

Player 0.0 is Heineken®'s new gaming initiative, in collaboration with Max Verstappen, to offer fans an engaging F1 experience through simulation racing while promoting responsible consumption.

ABOUT HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN® is the world's most international brewer. Led by the Heineken® brand, the group has a portfolio of international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets.

