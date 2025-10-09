TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Heffel Fine Art Auction House is honoured to announce The Hudson's Bay Company Collectionauctions, a once-in-a-generation offering of works of art and retail-era ephemera from one of Canada's most iconic institutions and North America's longest-running company, founded in 1670. The collection will debut at auction this fallwithA Legacy Through Art: The Hudson's Bay Company Collection, a live sale of 27 highlights on November 19, 2025, and the first of a series of online auctions, running from November 12 to December 4, 2025. (All estimate values are in Canadian dollars.)

A rare and important canvas by Sir Winston Churchill, Marrakech, will be offered in Heffel’s November 19, 2025 live auction, A Legacy Through Art: The Hudson’s Bay Company Collection. (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith’s celebrated 1894 masterpiece, Lights of a City Street, will be a highlight of the Hudson’s Bay Company Collection, offered by Heffel on November 19, 2025. (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

This highly-anticipated historic offering from HBC reflects more than three centuries of Canadian history, commerce and art. From celebrated artworks and iconic HBC point blankets to rare coins, retail antiquities and collectible toys, the collection showcases the remarkable diversity of HBC's holdings. The auction was authorized by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) in September 2025.

The November live auction represents a milestone for Heffel: 30 years since the firm's first auction in 1995. Alongside the Hudson's Bay Company Collection, the anniversary event will feature three sessions of major Canadian and international masterworks. The auction will be held in Heffel's state-of-the-art auction room in Toronto, with remote bidding options available through its Digital Saleroom.

"Excitement for the Hudson's Bay Company Collection has been unprecedented," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "For the first time, collectors can now take part in this historic moment, carrying forward a piece of Canada's legacy."

Highlights from the live auction include (all estimate values are in Canadian dollars):

Sir Winston Churchill, Marrakech – A major canvas by the famed British statesman, depicting a subject for which he was well known. The painting was gifted to HBC by Churchill around 1935 (est. $400,000 – $600,000).

– A major canvas by the famed British statesman, depicting a subject for which he was well known. The painting was gifted to HBC by Churchill around 1935 (est. $400,000 – $600,000). Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith, Lights of a City Street – A celebrated 1894 masterpiece depicting downtown Toronto, featuring the artist and his son. The most significant work by the artist ever to come to auction, this iconic canvas has been exhibited extensively across Canada and is well documented in Canadian art literature (est. $100,000 – $150,000).

– A celebrated 1894 masterpiece depicting downtown Toronto, featuring the artist and his son. The most significant work by the artist ever to come to auction, this iconic canvas has been exhibited extensively across Canada and is well documented in Canadian art literature (est. $100,000 – $150,000). Hudson's Bay Company Calendar Paintings – More than a dozen examples of paintings commissioned for HBC's historical annual calendars, including works by W.J. Phillips, Franklin Arbuckle, and Frank Johnston. The works depict moments in HBC's history and reflect the artistic heritage it cultivated through decades of commissions.

– More than a dozen examples of paintings commissioned for HBC's historical annual calendars, including works by W.J. Phillips, Franklin Arbuckle, and Frank Johnston. The works depict moments in HBC's history and reflect the artistic heritage it cultivated through decades of commissions. Masterpieces by William Berczy – Two early 19th-century paintings by William Berczy depicting pivotal naval subjects, Battle of Trafalgar and Rear Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson. Each commanding canvas, standing nearly seven feet tall, is exceptionally rare and historically significant (est. $70,000 – $90,000 each).

The online auctions will offer an expanded selection of art, objects and ephemera, providing an opportunity for collectors of all levels and categories to participate in this unprecedented event.

In 1994, HBC donated a substantial portion of its artifact collection to the Manitoba Museum, a collection that continues to expand through gifts from descendants of fur trading families and HBC employees. The collection of items being offered through the online auctions are from the Company's current corporate collection and are distinct from previously donated art and artifacts, representing a unique opportunity to engage with HBC's heritage.

Hudson's Bay Company Auction and Preview Schedule

Heffel looks forward to welcoming collectors, institutions and the public to experience and celebrate this extraordinary collection. The collection will be available for preview prior to the sales.

Live Auction Preview: November 11 – 18, 2025, 11am – 6pm ET Heffel Toronto, 13 Hazelton Ave., Toronto ON M5R 2E1

Online Auction Preview: December 1 – 3, 2025, by appointment only Heffel Toronto, 13 Hazelton Ave. Toronto ON M5R 2E1



The live auction will take place on Wednesday, November 19 in Toronto in four sessions. The sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com. The four sessions are:

A Legacy Through Art: The Hudson's Bay Company Collection – 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET The Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection – 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art – 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET Followed byPost-War & Contemporary Art

The live auction catalogues, details and registration information are available at www.heffel.com. The online auction catalogue will be available in the coming weeks at www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales of more than $1 billion. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling estates, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of inherited art collections with precision and care. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

SOURCE Heffel Fine Art Auction House

For additional information and images, or to schedule an interview, please contact: Rebecca Rykiss, [email protected], 647-361-4067