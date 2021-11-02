This is a celebration for all our members, partners and collaborators who have been working tirelessly to create more diverse, inclusive news media from the time we opened our virtual doors in 2014.

"As founder, I never thought we'd ever get to 2,000 stories -- with some 300 individual bylines. More than the number, I'm impressed by the sheer range of stories and themes, a reflection of the varied lived experiences of immigrants to Canada. We've only just begun," said George Abraham, NCM's publisher.



NCM primarily taps into the deep reservoir of global journalistic talent that has congregated in Canada. While our objective is to cover marginalized, racialized and new-immigrant communities that are not adequately reflected through mainstream news, our readership includes a diverse make-up, evenly split between Canadians born here and newcomers, bridging the gap between the two.

Our perspective is always Canadian. We cover international, national, provincial, local and hyper-local issues that resonate within diaspora communities. Our coverage highlights immigrant perspectives on a wide range of topics including current affairs, education, politics, health, policy, youth, arts and culture.

NCM is grateful for the support of our partners with whom we have collaborated over the years to help us reach this exciting milestone: the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ), TVO, ipolitics.ca , The Walrus, Metroland, The Pointer, Black Press, Village Media, The Tyee, J-Source, Ryerson Journalism Review, Nieman Reports, Policy Options, Canadian Press, CBC, The Globe and Mail, Postmedia, and others.

As we move forward towards creating new milestones, we invite new Canadian journalists as well as those born and raised here to contribute to the national conversation and join our 200-strong Collective , 65 of whom are also part of the burgeoning NCM-CAJ Collective.

"In less than one year, the NCM-CAJ Collective has created a remarkable forum for intercultural dialogue between journalists of different lived experiences," said Brent Jolly, president of the CAJ. "Building off this incredible foundation, we look forward to breaking new ground with this partnership in the coming weeks and months."

One example is the forthcoming survey on diversity in Canadian newsrooms, which the CAJ will be releasing this autumn. NCM has been a helpful partner in this project. As well, Abraham will serve as a mentor in the upcoming round of the CAJ's mentorship program .

"Our goal is not just to be yet another media platform. We are raising a cadre of journalists from immigrant backgrounds that is truly reflective of a multicultural Canada, even while publishing stories that you won't read or hear elsewhere," said Abraham. NCM is actively involved in raising professional standards through in-person training workshops, interactive webinars and mentoring under its educational mandate.

SOURCE New Canadian Media

