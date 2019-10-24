HEC Montreal Student Investment Fund Closes the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Georges-William Croft-LeBel, Co-Head, alongside John-Nathan Chung, Co-Head, and Claudie Lachapelle, President, Fonds de placement étudiant HEC (FPHEC), joined Jackson Lin, Head of NAVex Traded Funds and Mutual Funds, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market. The HEC Montreal Student Investment Fund (FPHEC) is an investment club that actively manages over $250,000. For over 25 years, FPHEC have had the objective of training the upcoming finance leaders while serving as HEC Montreal's finance association for undergraduates. For more information, visit www.fphec.ca.