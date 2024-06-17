MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Business Builders, a free and innovative learning platform that aims to prepare future business leaders for a data-driven world is being launched today by HEC Montréal in partnership with SAP. This initiative is a response to the accelerating pace of digital transformation in recent years, which has exposed a global IT skills shortage. The platform provides a gaming experience based on data analysis and visualization techniques to solve real-world business problems, and it empowers students to enhance the critical-thinking and decision-making skills needed for business success.

Developing key skills through gaming

This innovative learning platform has been designed to develop essential data storytelling and decision-making skills through real-world business scenarios. Three distinct scenarios are currently available: sustainability of the investment portfolio based on ESG criteria, supply chain resilience, and international expansion. Each scenario is designed to challenge students in specific areas of business management that are as varied as data or market analysis, logistics, and product development. The platform welcomes learners at all skill levels, including those with no prior knowledge of data science or programming.

"All business school students, regardless of their specialization, benefit immensely from learning advanced visualization techniques. These skills enable them to manage and interpret vast amounts of data, derive meaningful business insights, and make informed decisions effectively." – Pierre-Majorique Léger, Professor, Department of Information Technologies, HEC Montréal.

Positive and multidimensional influence

The platform also equips students with unique and sought-after skills that set them apart in the global job market. Furthermore, it aims to connect academic learning with industry needs, thereby ensuring the acquisition of practical skills that are essential for successful careers in the future.

"Data visualization is one of the most sought-after skills in the current job market, and our gaming platform equips students with a competitive edge. By merging learning with gaming, we are driving student engagement while building career-relevant skills." – Karina Edmonds, SVP, Global Head of Academies and University Alliances, SAP.

And finally, one of the cornerstones of this platform is also its commitment to inclusivity. By offering it free of charge to academic institutions worldwide, SAP University Alliances and HEC Montréal aim to ensure that aspiring leaders, regardless of geographic or socioeconomic barriers, have access to state-of-the-art resources that will help them enter the digital professional world.

