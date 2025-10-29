MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - HEC Montréal, a French-language business school, will participate for the first time in the COP30 climate conference in Belém, Brazil as part of the Canadian delegation from November 9 to 16, 2025. In so doing, the School will expand its sustainable transition-related research and training activities that have been designed to mobilize leaders capable of addressing climate emergency challenges. Two representatives from the School will attend the conference:

Dominique Anglade, Adjunct Professor and Executive Director of Executive Education HEC Montréal, and

Adjunct Professor and Executive Director of Executive Education HEC Montréal, and Luciano Barin Cruz, Professor in the Department of Management, Director of IDEOS (HEC Montréal's Social Impact Hub) and Academic Director of Executive Education HEC Montréal.

Several specialists from the School will also be available in Montréal to respond to the media on issues concerning climate change and, more broadly, sustainable transition.

Committed to doing more and developing skills

HEC Montréal's participation in COP30 complements its already active involvement within the Quebec community. This conference is a golden opportunity to discuss climate issues, which require a profound transformation of our economic, social and environmental models.

HEC Montréal is committed to doing more to sustainably manage a world in transition. The School pledges to evolve continuously in order to actively contribute to major environmental and social challenges. As a higher education institution, the School must play a key role in leveraging its solid expertise through training, research and knowledge transfer, providing support to organizations, and its own practices.

"By participating in COP30, HEC Montréal reaffirms its commitment to training responsible leaders capable of tackling climate challenges for the sustainable transition of society and their organizations. In order to collectively navigate the transition towards a more sustainable economy, it becomes crucial for us to contribute to the development of essential skills related to sustainability issues among our students," explains Federico Pasin, Director of HEC Montréal.

"Sustainable transition is interdisciplinary and affects all sectors of the economy. HEC Montréal has been strengthening expertise-related synergies among its faculty members to address complex issues such as reducing the overall carbon footprint of organizations. The School is also working with academia, civil society, the business community and the public sector to accelerate this transition," emphasizes Camille Grange, Director of HEC Montréal's Sustainable Transition Office and Associate Professor, Department of Information Technologies.

Practical information for interviews

Dominique Anglade and Luciano Barin Cruz will be available for interviews on-site at Belém and remotely. They will have opportunities, both in the Blue Zone and elsewhere, to exchange views with stakeholders from the academic, government, corporate and community sectors, particularly on the following topics:

Climate change and social impact

Climate change and the global French-speaking community

Climate resilience and the role of women

International development

International cooperation: Global North and Global South

The media can also garner the expertise of several faculty members from HEC Montréal who will be available in Montréal to answer questions from journalists regarding both climate issues and various sustainable transition themes: climate, energy, sustainable mobility, carbon market, etc.

See our expertise in sustainable transition

Learn more about HEC Montréal's sustainable and responsible management

Learn more about the School's commitment in this area

About HEC Montréal

An internationally renowned French-language university, HEC Montréal is open to the world and firmly rooted in the Quebec community. Since 1907, it has been training leaders in all areas of management, who contribute responsibly to the success of organizations and the sustainable transition of society. Its community includes over 14,000 students from 148 countries, 310 faculty members and more than 115,000 graduates, who make their mark here and around the world. The School offers upwards of 150 programs at all university levels.

SOURCE HEC Montréal

Information and interview requests: Émilie Novales, ARP, Senior Media Relations Advisor, [email protected], 438 520 3536