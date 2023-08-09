VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held on January 31 and February 1, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Dominic Spooner accepted monies directly from the issuer, and not his Dealer Member, and proceeded with a private placement for individuals and entities that were not clients of his Dealer Member.

The hearing panel's decision, dated July 23, 2023, is available at:

Re Spooner 2023 CIRO 07

Specifically, the hearing panel found that Mr. Spooner committed the following violations:

a) Between February and April 2018, Mr. Spooner accepted monies from a person other than his Dealer Member for the securities related activities conducted on behalf of the Dealer Member contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.15; and

b) Between February and April 2018, Mr. Spooner proceeded with a private placement for individuals and entities that were not clients of his Dealer Member in contravention of the firm's policies and procedures and without the firm's knowledge and/or approval. To facilitate those transactions, Mr. Spooner signed the firm's Finder's Fee and Non-Circumvention Agreement, which he was not authorized to sign on behalf of the firm. This conduct was contrary to IIROC Rule 1400.

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on Mr. Spooner:

a) bar from registration with CIRO for two years;

b) a fine of $20,000 (taking into account the $30,000 paid to the firm);

c) disgorgement of commissions of $35,500;

d) successful completion of the Conduct and Practices Handbook course; and

e) a 12-month strict supervision upon registration with CIRO.

The hearing panel directed the parties to make submissions on costs, which will be determined separately.

