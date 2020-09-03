Healthy telecom competition in Abitibi: Videotron takes formal action against Cablevision and Bell

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron today took forceful steps to end Cablevision's attempts at obstruction by filing a complaint with the CRTC and an action for damages in Superior Court.

The Bell subsidiary has been manoeuvring for months to unduly delay Videotron's arrival in Abitibi, in violation of its regulatory and contractual obligations. Cablevision has done everything in its power to stall initial access to its infrastructure and slow the interconnection process. To this day, Cablevision continues to demonstrate the bad faith noted by the CRTC in December 2019 by severely limiting the resources assigned to serve customers who want to subscribe to Videotron's services, resulting in unacceptable installation delays for Abitibi residents.https://crtc.gc.ca/fra/archive/2019/2019-423.htm

"It's disappointing to see Cablevision (Bell) persistently trying to stave off the arrival of healthy competition by all possible means," says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "Meanwhile, local residents are the ones who are losing out, yet again."

Videotron hopes that the regulatory and legal action it is taking will prompt Cablevision to respond to the demands of Abitibi residents and stop systematically blocking what is fundamentally good for the region: healthy competition in telecommunications. Cablevision must stop fighting and play by the rules of the market. Its monopoly is a thing of the past.

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, entertainment, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of June 30, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,497,300 cable television customers, and 472,200 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,753,100 subscribers to its cable service as of June 30, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,404,900 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 979,600 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

