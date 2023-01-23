OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Andrew Treusch, Interim Board Chair of HealthPartners, announced today the appointment of Kimberley Hanson as Chief Executive Officer of HealthPartners effective February 1, 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome such an accomplished and experienced leader," says Mr. Treusch. "Kimberley is in equal parts a skilled relationship builder, strategist and executor whose energy and vision will position HealthPartners to move forward on building a healthier Canada in years to come."

Kimberly Hanson becomes the new CEO of HealthPartners – PartenaireSanté effective February 1, 2023 (CNW Group/HealthPartners)

Kimberley is a seasoned executive with a track record of strong leadership and execution and deep experience in the health charity sector in Canada. She is an expert in corporate strategy, public affairs, and communications. In recent years, she has worked as a strategic advisor to many organizations in the health and chronic disease community as Vice President at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and as Executive Director of Advocacy at Diabetes Canada. Prior to that, Kimberley held various senior management positions in crown corporations including Payments Canada and Export Development Canada.

"I am honoured to be joining HealthPartners and excited to work with its members, employees, donors, partners and Board to deliver on its important mission," says Kimberley. "Health charities are needed now more than ever to support the health of all Canadians, and I am dedicated to bringing both charities and employers the resources they need to achieve that aim."

Kimberley is a fully bilingual, experienced spokesperson and public speaker who holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Ottawa. As a passionate volunteer and community member, she and her family have raised more than $1 million for local charities.

As incoming CEO, Kimberley takes over from Charlotte Comrie who has graciously served as Interim CEO since June 2022. "HealthPartners is extremely grateful to Charlotte for her dedicated leadership through this transition period," says Treusch. "We look forward to her continued contributions as she resumes her role as Director of the Board."

"I am so pleased to welcome Kimberley to HealthPartners," says Ms. Comrie. "With her success in leading organizational transformation and growth, engaging stakeholders, and building government relationships at all levels, Kimberley is well-positioned to step into the leadership role at HealthPartners."

HealthPartners is a national charitable organization connecting Canadians to 17 of Canada's most respected and well-known health charities, which represent some of the most devastating chronic diseases and serious illnesses faced by Canadians. Since 1988, its campaign work has brought employers the tools they need to build more engaged and healthier workplaces while its targeted campaigns have raised in excess of $200 million for life-changing research, programs and community services – benefitting millions of Canadians.

