Healthcare Technology Company Light AI Announces Advisory Board to Augment Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. (formerly, Mojave Brands Inc.) ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: OHCN), a global healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic and wellness applications, is proud to announce its Advisory Board. The Advisory Board has been designed to accelerate Light AI's goal of becoming a leader in the global AI healthcare market and will provide oversight and strategic guidance, advise on go-to-market strategies, and collaborate closely with the Company's leadership team and board of directors (the "Board").

The distinguished members of Light AI's Advisory Board include:

Yu Zhao

Yu Zhao is the President of Bridging Consulting LLC, a boutique regulatory firm supporting AI startups and medical device companies. With 16 years of leadership experience at Medtronic, including roles as Director and Interim VP of Regulatory Affairs, Mr. Zhao offers expert insights into navigating complex regulatory landscapes. Over the course of his career, Mr. Zhao and his teams have secured more than 150 U.S. FDA approvals and clearances, spanning PMAs, PMA supplements, IDEs, 510(k)s, and De Novos, for a wide range of devices—from implantable devices to deep learning algorithms.

Raymond Ng

Raymond Ng is a Professor of Computer Science at the University of British Columbia and the Director of the Data Science Institute. Mr. Ng is a recognized authority in Machine Learning and Data Science, contributing invaluable expertise to the advisory committee. He has published over 250 refereed articles on diverse topics related to data science. He is the Canada Research Chair on data science and analytics, and an elected fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. For both 2022 and 2023, he was named one of the world's top-75 academic data science leaders by the MIT-based CDO magazine.

David Talan

Dr. David A. Talan is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Infectious Diseases, and serves as Professor of Medicine in Residence (Emeritus) at UCLA and the University of Iowa. He has chaired the Olive View-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine and is currently on the faculty at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center. Dr. Talan's research focuses on acute infections, emergency department-based surveillance, and epidemiological research of emerging infections. He has numerous publications in prestigious journals, and his work has significantly influenced the management of infectious diseases.

David Bell

David Bell is a public health physician and expert in infectious disease diagnostics. Formerly leading malaria diagnostics coordination at the WHO, Programme Head of Malaria & Acute Febrile Disease at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund, he now consults in global health and biotech, driving impactful solutions in global health.

"We proudly welcome such experienced members to our Advisory Board," says Peter Whitehead, CEO of Light AI. "These accomplished leaders bring a wealth of expertise that aligns with Light AI's commitment to drive technology advancements through the healthcare sector and, together, we will accelerate Light AI's success and deliver transformative solutions to support the future of healthcare, globally."

The Company's CEO, Peter Whitehead, holds over two decades of experience in healthcare innovation and is the inventor of the VELscope, a market-leading oral cancer and oral disease imaging tool. VELscope was patented in 2000 and has been used in over 50 million oral health examinations by more than 20,000 dental practitioners in 23 countries.

Board of Directors

The Company also has an experienced board of directors with extensive medical health care industry, global business and financial capital markets expertise:

Steven Semmelmayer (Chair)

Mr. Semmelmayer is a healthcare industry veteran with nearly four decades of experience under his belt. Mr. Semmelmayer has an impressive track record as the former CEO of Denmat Holdings, Discus Dental, Kerr Dental, and LED Medical Diagnostics. His leadership and strategic expertise have shaped numerous organizations, making him a respected figure in the healthcare sector.

Emmanuel Blin

Mr. Blin has a wealth of experience in strategic planning, digital innovation and social impact in healthcare. Mr. Blin is the CEO and Founder of TC4A (Tech Care for All), a global digital healthcare platform revolutionizing care delivery. Previously, Mr. Blin was the Chief Strategy Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) where he managed commercial organizations across the globe in Europe, Asia, and the US for over twenty years. He has led the global launch and commercialization of several key brands, including ELIQUIS, OPDIVO, ORENCIA, HIV, and HCV products.

Mark Attanasio

Mr. Attanasio is the Founder of ATTA Elevators Corp. and the Owner of Nocera Investment Corp., specializing in Canadian venture capital. His leadership credentials include serving as CEO of Eight Capital and Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Attanasio brings a deep understanding of investment strategies and corporate growth to the Board, having spent 16 years in investment banking with a major Canadian financial institution. Mr. Attanasio holds his CPA, CA designation.

Hugh Cleland

Mr. Cleland is an accomplished leader in capital growth and business development. Mr. Cleland is the Co-Founder and CEO of Roadmap Capital, a Deep Tech VC investment platform that connects high net worth investors with disruptive technology companies in sectors such as semiconductors, cybersecurity, materials science, and medical imaging. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University and earned his CFA designation in 2001. Previously, he managed the Northern Rivers Innovation Fund, which won the "Opportunistic Strategy Hedge Fund of the Year" at the 2006 Canadian Investment Awards. Under his leadership, Roadmap Capital has invested over $250M in VC-stage companies, achieving notable exits like the acquisitions of Tornado Spectral Systems and GEO Semiconductor. Mr. Cleland also serves on the boards of Perimeter Medical Imaging, Ubilite Inc, MMB, Corsa Security, and CHAR Technologies (TSXV: YES).

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: OHCN)

Light AI Inc. is a healthcare company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic applications. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of StrepA—to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5B smartphones that exist in the world today.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The Company's algorithm generated pre-Federal Drug Administration (FDA) results were in the range of the "Gold Standard" swab culture currently used for diagnosing GAS achieving a 96.57% accuracy rate that is and a Negative Predictive Value (NPV) of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"George Reznik"

George Reznik

Chief Financial Officer

For more information, please contact the Company at 604-307-6800 or visit https://light.ai/.

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the contributions to be made by the Company's Advisory Board, the anticipated inflection of the business, the opportunity related to the commercialization of Light AI's software and other offerings, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release. For a list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's long form prospectus dated December 17, 2024 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Light AI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Light AI Inc.

Investor Relations: [email protected]; Media Contact: Sarah Mawji-Walker, Venture Strategies, [email protected]