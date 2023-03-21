HEALTHCARE STRATEGY LEADER JOINS NETRAMARK ADVISORY BOARD

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: AINMF) announces the addition of Abhishek Agrawal to the NetraMark Advisory Board.

Mr. Agrawal comes to NetraMark with over two decades of experience in leading strategy, transformation and product development in the Healthcare industry. He has held leadership roles at GSK and Novartis launching over five new molecular entities (NMEs) and is an active advisor with the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), Gates Ventures and Zoic Capital. Mr. Agrawal, also brings a deep management consulting base from IQVIA, Strategic Decisions Group (SDG) and Bionest Partners; where he led several large R&D and commercial portfolio optimization projects for Pfizer, Johnson &Johnson, Biogen and Genentech. He has worked across the globe including North America, Japan, China and Central America.

The addition of Mr. Agrawal is important as the Company continues to make strides in support of its commercialization efforts for its NetraMark AI based clinical development offerings. The inclusion of key pharmaceutical industry leaders on the Advisory Board puts NetraMark in a better position to ensure its solutions address client needs.

"Mr. Agrawal provides a wealth of experience in guiding our strategy for product / market fit in key therapeutic areas, as well as building & sustaining a culture of innovation. We are tremendously fortunate for the opportunity to benefit from his expertise as we continue our commercial rollout," said NetraMark President Josh Spiegel.

His interests and understanding of NetraMark have been cultivated over the last four years observing the philosophy and evolution of the technology and therefore his understanding of the right commercialization plan for the Company can be leveraged immediately.

"We need personalized, economically accessible and intelligently designed therapies in neurology and oncology. This can be achieved through explainable AI rapidly leveraging diverse but small data sets. NetraMark's platform is a powerful digital enabler in this quest to get medicines developed faster with a focused efficacy and clean safety profile," said Mr. Agrawal.

"Abhishek Agrawal was an early supporter of NetraMark and has been a champion of our vision since the beginning. I am really pleased that he is now part of our Advisory Board and can help us address the unmet needs surrounding clinical trials that exist for pharmaceutical companies. His experience, network, and vision are great assets to help us build our client pipeline," says Dr. Joseph Geraci, CTO/CSO of NetraMark.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

