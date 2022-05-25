"Now, more than ever, it's important to recognize the critical role that research-driven health innovation and policy have in shaping Canada's health-care systems, and the individuals behind these pivotal contributions," said Mel Cappe, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors.

The HRF Medal of Honour was first awarded in 1945 to Sir Alexander Fleming for the discovery of penicillin. Since then, recipients have included Dr. Charles Best for the co-discovery of insulin, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney for his contributions to the Canadian health-care system, and Dr. David Jenkins for his role in the creation of the glycemic index and the Portfolio Diet in Canada, amongst others.

"Dedicated, passionate individuals are at the heart of major advancements in health-care research and policy. The Medal of Honour celebrates these incredible individuals and the impact they've had on health systems in Canada and abroad," said Pamela Fralick, President of Innovative Medicines Canada.

To nominate an outstanding individual, complete the nomination form at hrf-frs.com/medal-of-honour by June 22. The award recipient will receive $20,000 to donate to the research-based, Canadian academic institution of their choice, and will be presented with the prestigious Medal of Honour at the HRF's annual awards event.

For more information on the HRF, visit: hrf-frs.com.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is a non-profit organization that invests in Canadian academic health research and promotes the value of research-driven health innovation in Canada. The HRF is one of the leading private health foundations in the country and its contributions help prevent illness, treat disease, and improve Canada's health-care systems. The organization is committed to addressing health challenges through research excellence, stakeholder partnerships and the advancement of public policy.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian health-care system. The association represents 49 companies who invest nearly $1.4 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy, while contributing $8 billion to Canada's economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, health-care professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

SOURCE Innovative Medicines Canada

For further information: Marise Varanda, Director, Media Relations & Content, Telephone: 613-462-5369, E-mail: [email protected]