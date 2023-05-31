NOMINATE AN INDIVIDUAL WHO IS ADVANCING DIVERSITY AND EQUITY IN HEALTH RESEARCH BY SEPTEMBER 15.

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2023 Diversity and Equity in Research Award. This new award recognizes a remarkable individual whose research demonstrates the highest quality of excellence and advances equitable participation in health research and access to health care in Canada, improving the well-being of all Canadians, particularly those facing inequities.

"It's critical for health research and health-care delivery to represent and serve the unique needs of Canada's diverse population," said Mel Cappe, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. "We're proud to launch the Diversity and Equity in Research Award to recognize a researcher who is advancing equitable health research and promoting better outcomes for all Canadians."

Award applicants should demonstrate positive contributions towards a more inclusive research community and society, in addition to improving access to health care by removing economic, social, and other barriers.

"As an industry, we want all Canadians to be able to benefit from cutting-edge vaccines and treatments to live long and healthy lives," said Pamela Fralick, President of Innovative Medicines Canada. "Health research can help advance this important objective by ensuring diverse populations have equitable access to the medicines they need, and we are honoured to recognize an individual who is helping to bring this important vision to life."

To nominate an outstanding individual, complete the nomination form at hrf-frs.com/awards by September 15, 2023. The award recipient will be recognized at the HRF Awards Reception in Montreal in November.

For more information on the HRF, visit: hrf-frs.com.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is a non-profit organization that invests in Canadian academic health research and promotes the value of research-driven health innovation in Canada. The HRF is one of the leading private health foundations in the country and its contributions help prevent illness, treat disease, and improve Canada's health-care systems. The organization is committed to addressing health challenges through research excellence, stakeholder partnerships and the advancement of public policy.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian health-care system. The association represents 49 companies that invest nearly $1.4 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy, while contributing $8 billion to Canada's economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, health-care professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

For further information: Marise Varanda, Director, Media Relations & Content, Telephone: 613-462-5369, E-mail: [email protected]