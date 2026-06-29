Health Research Foundation Launches 2026 Health System Solutions Grant Call for Proposals

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Health Research Foundation (HRF) is pleased to launch its 2026 Health System Solutions Grant call for proposals. This national funding opportunity supports applied research aimed at improving patient access to innovative medicines and strengthening health system performance across Canada.

The 2026 competition focuses on the HRF's two applied research pillars:

Pillar 1: Health System Factors Affecting Real-World Use and Outcomes

Focuses on how care pathways, referral processes, system capacity, data, and implementation readiness influence access to and outcomes from innovative medicines.

Priority Research Area: Improving the Patient Journey Through Care Pathways, Referral, and Coordination. Projects must generate new insights into how health systems can better identify patients, streamline care journeys, integrate services, and support the adoption of innovative medicines.

Pillar 2: Improving the Coherence and Performance of Review and Reimbursement

Focuses on how health technology assessment (HTA), pricing, reimbursement, and funding processes interact, and how system fragmentation, delays, and inefficiencies affect patient access and health system performance.

"The HRF Health System Solutions Grant program is focused on supporting research that can drive meaningful and measurable change across the Canadian healthcare system," says Christine Elliott, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. "We are looking for bold, practical, and collaborative projects that generate actionable solutions to improve patient access, strengthen care coordination, and help health systems better integrate innovation into routine care."

Funding is available through two distinct streams:

Tier 1: Up to $50,000 over 6–12 months for smaller, targeted initiatives.

Tier 2: Up to $250,000 over 18–24 months for larger applied, multi-site projects.

The HRF welcomes applications from researchers, health system organizations and providers, clinicians, not-for-profit and community-based organizations committed to advancing innovative, implementation-focused solutions for Canadians.

Key Dates:

Call launch: June 24, 2026

Letter of Intent (LOI) application deadline: July 22, 2026

Full application deadline (by invitation): September 16, 2026

Funding decisions: October 20, 2026

For more information, including the full call for proposals, applicant guide, and application materials, please visit the HRF webpage.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to fostering healthcare innovation and improved patient outcomes through applied health systems research. The HRF invests in research that reimagines how care is delivered, accessed, and experienced -- focusing on bold, evidence-based solutions that drive system-wide transformation. Through strategic collaboration with leading academics, industry innovators, and partners, the HRF provides the resources and networks needed to accelerate meaningful, lasting change.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. It represents more than 40 member companies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. It also champions its members' commitment to being trusted partners in the Canadian healthcare system. IMC's members contribute $25 billion to Canada's economy, support nearly 150,000 high-value jobs across the country, and invest $3.5 billion in R&D. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

For further information: [email protected]

SOURCE Health Research Foundation