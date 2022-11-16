OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Health PEI has entered into an agreement to support the implementation of the evidenced-based Stepped Care 2.0© (SC2.0) model with the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC); Drs. Peter Cornish, AnnMarie Churchill, and the team at Stepped Care Solutions (SCS); and the CIHR (Canadian Institutes of Health Research) Digitizing Stepped Mental Health Care Investigative Team from Memorial University.

SC2.0 is a person-centered, strengths-based model for delivering mental health and addictions services. It provides a framework for organizing existing services and resources along a stepped continuum to support individuals find and access the care they need, when they need it. SC2.0 expands rapid access to mental health and addictions services, supports comprehensive care, and is flexible to meet the wide-ranging needs and preferences of diverse populations.

As an initial step toward implementing SC2.0, Community Mental Health and Addictions at Health PEI will adopt One-At-A-Time (OAAT) counselling approach within the continuum of care. The OAAT approach will work with the existing services and strengths to improve timely access to mental health and addictions support. Health PEI is also engaging with staff and key community stakeholders to co-design the SC2.0 model for the province. The first step will be the implementation of One At A Time counselling approach.

This latest partnership builds on the success of similar Stepped Care initiatives in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia Health, and the Northwest Territories. The MHCC and SCS will support Health PEI in increasing opportunities for rapid access to care through an OAAT approach as part of an integrated continuum of care. This is an important step toward implementing SC2.0 on Prince Edward Island and ensuring that all Islanders can access the care they need, close to home, when they are ready.

Quotes

"Our goal is to equip Islanders with the resources they need and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their care. This collaboration with the MHCC and SCS will support our work towards that goal."

Joanne Donahoe, Executive Director of Mental Health and Addictions

Health PEI

"The Mental Health Commission of Canada is proud to announce its collaboration with Health PEI. It has long championed Stepped Care 2.0 as a transformative approach to strengthening mental health and substance use care across the country, providing pathways to the most effective, least intensive support that meets people's needs."

Michel Rodrigue, President and CEO

Mental Health Commission of Canada

Quick Facts

Newfoundland and Labrador:

The Stepped Care 2.0 model contributed to improved access to services through reduction in wait times, with some communities reporting no wait-lists. After the completion of the demonstration project, the team secured $1.2 million in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to develop a technology platform and evaluate its potential for significantly improving mental health care and access in Newfoundland and Labrador , New Brunswick , and Health P.E.I.

in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to develop a technology platform and evaluate its potential for significantly improving mental health care and access in and , , and Health P.E.I. Once successfully scaled up in the MHCC's SC2.0 Demonstration Project across N.L., the model is being implemented in other provinces and territories — with shared benefits to both providers and people accessing care — through the MHCC partnership with its founder, Dr. Peter Cornish , and the team at Stepped Care Solutions.

Project Partners

Mental Health Commission of Canada

Health PEI

Stepped Care Solutions

The CIHR Digitizing Stepped Mental Health Care Investigative Team at Memorial University

Learn More

To learn more about SC2.0, please visit the MHCC's SC2.0 webpage found here.

