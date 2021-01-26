Health Canada Approves Five SC Johnson Disinfectants Proven to Kill SARS-CoV-2, The Virus That Causes COVID-19

Scrubbing Bubbles® and fantastik® products added to Health Canada approved list of disinfectants effective against SARS-CoV-2 when used as directed

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Health Canada recently announced the addition of five SC Johnson home cleaning products to its list of effective disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Health Canada has been proactively working to provide Canadians with information on how to kill the coronavirus safely and effectively on surfaces.

The following SC Johnson disinfectants, which are available in multiple fragrance varieties, have been approved to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19:

Scrubbing Bubbles® Bathroom Disinfectant Mega Shower Foamer Aerosol Spray

Scrubbing Bubbles® Disinfectant Bathroom Grime Fighter

Scrubbing Bubbles® Bathroom Disinfectant Bathroom Grime Fighter I Aerosol Spray

Disinfectant fantastik® All Purpose Cleaner

Disinfectant fantastik® Original All Purpose Cleaner I

"At SC Johnson, we're committed to research and innovation behind all of our products. The recent approval of our Scrubbing Bubbles® and fantastik® disinfectants provides Canadians with a sense of ease knowing they are using products that can help protect their families," shared a spokesperson from SC Johnson. "We are continually working with our team of experts to develop innovative products so that families feel comfortable and confident knowing the products they are using are effective, high-quality products."

Since the onset of COVID-19, Health Canada has been working with disinfectant manufacturers and industry associations to inform Canadians of the products that can be used to help against the spread of COVID-19. Laboratories have now obtained samples of SARS-CoV-2 and companies like SC Johnson have started testing disinfectants against the virus. Following third party laboratory testing, the next step in determining disinfectant products' effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 is working with regulatory agencies such as Health Canada. The laboratory testing has proven the listed disinfectants were successful in killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when used on hard non-porous surfaces as directed. As a family company, SC Johnson will continue to work with laboratories to bring disinfectants to provide Canadians with products that can help keep them healthy during the pandemic.

For more information on how to help protect your family, please visit www.scjohnson.com/covid19 and Health Canada's website, https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 135-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

SOURCE SC Johnson

For further information: [email protected], http://www.scjohnson.com

Related Links

http://www.scjohnson.com

