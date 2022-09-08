Health Association Nova Scotia announces partnership with Indigenous Treaty Partners

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Association Nova Scotia (HANS), today announced a new service offering, in collaboration with Indigenous Treaty Partners (ITP). Indigenous Treaty Partners will provide insightful Indigneous cultural awareness training with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, for all HANS members—at no charge.

"Our for-profit subsidiary, Igility Services, provides an annual dividend to HANS to make this training possible," said Mary Lee, CEO of HANS and Igility Services, "We are an industry driven by people—and that's why we recognize the need to build our workplace capacity with First Nations leaders and communities. We sought input from our members and they indicated the need for this support."

The announcement was made at a staff recognition event, held earlier today. HANS established its subsidiary, Igility Services, to benefit their members with the goal to redirect additional revenues back to HANS, to help reduce the costs of services or support indirect benefits to their membership.

Houston Barnaby, Partner with ITP added, "Our goal is to bridge the gap between organizations who want to work with Indigenous communities, to bring people to a place of competence and confidence, with the hopes of rebuilding our Nations together in the spirit of Peace and Friendship."

About Indigenous Treaty Partners

The Indigenous Treaty Partners offer a robust Indigenous cultural awareness training program that works to educate and indigenize Corporate Canada for Board of Directors, Corporate Directors, Management, and general staff. For more information, please visit: https://www.treatypartners.ca/

About Igility Services/ Health Association Nova Scotia

A subsidiary of Health Association Nova Scotia, Igility provides services to drive business efficiency. Through our executive search services, safe patient handling solutions, business advisory services, and financial advisory services, we help organizations streamline their processes, so they can focus on their core purpose and focus on what matters most. For more information, please visit: https://igility.services/

Health Association Nova Scotia is a not-for-profit, non-government, membership-based association with 60 years' experience in delivering exceptional human resource shared services, innovative clinical engineering service solutions, policy support and expertise our members can count on. Our membership includes more than 130 organizations from across the health continuum, including the NSH, the IWK Health Centre, the majority of licensed nursing homes and publicly funded home care agencies in Nova Scotia, the province's Adult Residential Centres/Regional Rehabilitation Centres, and other health-related organizations. https://www.healthassociation.ns.ca/

