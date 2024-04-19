Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet East and TVA Sports join Live TV line-up

MONTREAL, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the addition of three new Live TV sports channels to its award-winning in-flight entertainment (IFE) system. Just in time for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet East are available today, while TVA Sports will be available in May, so Air Canada customers can cheer their favourite hockey team onboard select flights.

"We are extremely excited, as the only Canadian airline with Live TV, to show the Stanley Cup Playoffs onboard. Hockey is an integral part of the Canadian identity, so it only makes sense that we offer it in French and English to our customers as part of our extensive in-flight entertainment. These new channels further cement our dedication to Canada's game. Our commitment to hockey includes flying all seven Canadian teams, being a jersey sponsor of the Montreal Canadiens, and as official airline of the PWHL," said John Moody, Managing Director, Onboard Product at Air Canada.

Air Canada's Live TV experience is delivered through a satellite-connected solution, directly to the seat-back screen. Live TV programming on Air Canada flights is comprised of:

Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet East offer extensive coverage of the NHL and Stanley Cup Playoffs, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, and more (available only on domestic flights)

and offer extensive coverage of the NHL and Stanley Cup Playoffs, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, and more (available only on domestic flights) TVA Sports offers extensive French-language coverage of the NHL and Stanley Cup Playoffs, WTA, Blue Jays and MLB games, UFC, EURO 2024 and more (available on domestic and transborder flights)

offers extensive French-language coverage of the NHL and Stanley Cup Playoffs, WTA, Blue Jays and MLB games, UFC, and more (available on domestic and transborder flights) TSN and RDS , delivering comprehensive live sports coverage of marquee sports events including this summer's UEFA EURO 2024 and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™, as well as additional sports including hockey, basketball, football, baseball, golf and tennis majors, auto racing, and more

and , delivering comprehensive live sports coverage of marquee sports events including this summer's UEFA and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™, as well as additional sports including hockey, basketball, football, baseball, golf and tennis majors, auto racing, and more CTV News Channel , Canada's 24-hour all-news network, delivering breaking news from communities across the country and around the world

, 24-hour all-news network, delivering breaking news from communities across the country and around the world LCN , Quebec's all-news station delivering news and rich programming from morning to night (available only on domestic flights)

, Quebec's all-news station delivering news and rich programming from morning to night (available only on domestic flights) BNN Bloomberg, Canada's definitive source for business news, delivering breaking updates, interviews with financial leaders, and live market coverage

Live TV is presently available on select domestic and transborder routes operated with a Live TV-enabled aircraft. Currently, Air Canada operates 100 Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330, Airbus A321 (with new cabins) and Airbus A220 aircraft that are Live TV-enabled.

Live TV on Air Canada flights is available as part of the airline's complimentary and extensive in-flight entertainment programming, featuring more than 1,400 hours of movies, 1,900 hours of television shows and more than 600 hours of music and podcasts.

