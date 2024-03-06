HCRA REFUSES LICENCE APPLICATION

APPLICANT TIED TO BUILDER WITH HISTORY OF NON-COMPLIANCE

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) has refused to grant a licence to Dynasty Home Builders Inc. after discovering the owner had ties to a former licensee convicted of illegal building.

In 2023, Dynasty applied to the HCRA for a licence with Zamila Hossain named as the applicant and the company's sole owner. The applicant had no financial history and, as part of the application, listed Zamal Hossain and Farida Haque as Dynasty's financial backers. The pair were the principals of Albion Building Consultant Inc. which had its licence revoked by the HCRA due to numerous conduct issues, including knowingly building and selling homes without a licence which is illegal. In addition to being the principals of Albion Building Consultant Inc., Zamal Hossain and Farida Haque were also found to be the applicant's parents.

"The HCRA looks at all interested persons associated with an application for this exact reason," says Wendy Moir, the HCRA's Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. "Understanding who is involved in an applicant's business is a strong indicator of how that business may be run. By refusing Dynasty's application, the HCRA is limiting the resurgence of bad actors who have demonstrated they cannot conduct their business responsibly and ethically."

As a result of Zamal Hossain and Farida Haque's past conduct in managing Albion, the HCRA determined that Dynasty was a ploy for Albion to stay in business using another name and refused to grant a licence. In addition, the applicant had no credit history and listed a past Albion employee on its application to meet all the HCRA's competency requirements.

"Applicants must demonstrate their business will be conducted in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty. This shows our licensing process works and is an essential tool to protect the public," Moir adds.

About the HCRA

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority is responsible for regulating and licensing the people and companies who build and sell new homes in Ontario. The HCRA enforces high professional standards for competence and conduct in the homebuilding industry, giving new home buyers confidence in one of the biggest purchases of their lives. The HCRA also maintains consistency across the sector, curtailing unethical and illegal builders.

In addition to licensing, the HCRA provides educational information for consumers on their home buying journey and hosts the Ontario Builder Directory (OBD) – the authoritative source of background information about each of Ontario's more than 6,500 new home builders and vendors.

