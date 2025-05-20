HCRA LAYS CHARGES AGAINST STATEVIEW HOMES AND ITS EXECUTIVES

Charges build on earlier regulatory action, reinforcing accountability in Ontario's homebuilding sector

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) has laid charges against seven companies operating under Stateview Homes in connection with the illegal sale of 453 homes. Three senior leaders of the company – Dino Taurasi, Carlo Taurasi, and Daniel Ciccone – have also been charged for failing to take reasonable care to prevent these violations.

The charges follow an HCRA investigation that uncovered hundreds of violations of the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017 and the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act. These include selling dozens of homes while unlicensed and failing to obtain the required Tarion approvals or enrolments in Ontario's new home warranty program for hundreds of homes, even after becoming licensed.

"To legally sell new homes in Ontario, builders must be licensed by the HCRA, obtain Tarion authorization, and enrol each home in the warranty program," says Wendy Moir, the HCRA's Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. "Compliance with all regulatory requirements is not optional. Builders who do not meet these obligations are operating illegally, and the HCRA will take strong enforcement action."

The HCRA suspended Stateview's licences in July 2023 to immediately protect consumers from further risk. Following a thorough investigation, the scale of violations and the financial harm involved prompted the HCRA to pursue charges against both the company and its leadership.

"Ontario homebuyers deserve confidence that their builder is acting in good faith and complying with the law," says Moir. "When builders fail to meet their legal obligations, the HCRA will take every necessary step to hold them accountable, protect consumers, and maintain confidence in the new home marketplace."

About the HCRA

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority is responsible for regulating and licensing the people and companies who build and sell new homes in Ontario. The HCRA enforces high professional standards for competence and conduct in the homebuilding industry, giving new home buyers confidence in one of the biggest purchases of their lives. The HCRA also maintains consistency across the sector, curtailing unethical and illegal builders.

In addition to licensing, the HCRA provides educational information for consumers on their home buying journey and hosts the Ontario Builder Directory – the authoritative source of background information about each of Ontario's 7,000 new home builders and sellers.

