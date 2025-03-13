HCRA BLOCKS ILLEGAL BUILDER UNDER NEW NAME

Licensing process keeps unqualified builder from operating

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) has taken action to prevent a builder with a history of illegal activities from operating under a new name. Muhammad Mohsin Babar, a former director of Albion Building Consultant Inc. – a company that had its licence revoked and faces more than 100 charges for illegal activities – was denied a licence when he attempted to obtain one under a new company.

"The HCRA is proactively protecting home buyers by denying licences to individuals who are not qualified, which means they can't legally interact with, sell to, or build for consumers," says Wendy Moir, the HCRA's Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. "A builder's licence issued by the HCRA demonstrates to consumers that the builder meets high standards for competency and professional conduct. The HCRA will not tolerate any attempt to skirt those rules."

Mr. Babar had applied for a new licence with a numbered company, 9618759 Canada Inc., which was refused when the vetting process revealed his extensive history of illegal activities as a key employee of Albion. In 2024, the HCRA revoked Albion's licence to build and sell homes in Ontario and, following the HCRA's largest investigation to date, laid 124 charges for operating illegally.

Mr. Babar was subsequently involved in a licence application for Dynasty Home Builders Inc., which was also refused for the same reason.

"We will continue to identify bad actors, rooting out schemes or fronts they may try to hide behind," Moir says. "We don't allow individuals to hide behind numbered companies – we focus on identifying who is truly in control of the application."

Mr. Babar did not appeal the HCRA's decision regarding the licence refusal.

About the HCRA

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority is responsible for regulating and licensing the people and companies who build and sell new homes in Ontario. The HCRA enforces high professional standards for competence and conduct in the homebuilding industry, giving new home buyers confidence in one of the biggest purchases of their lives. The HCRA also maintains consistency across the sector, curtailing unethical and illegal builders.

In addition to licensing, the HCRA provides educational information for consumers on their home buying journey and hosts the Ontario Builder Directory – the authoritative source of background information about each of Ontario's 7,000 new home builders and vendors.

SOURCE Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA)

Tess Lin, [email protected]