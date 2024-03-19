HCRA FREEZES ASSETS OF ILLEGAL BUILDER

INVESTIGATION REVEALS EVIDENCE OF CONTINUED ILLEGAL BUILDING AND SELLING

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) is freezing the assets of a former licensee suspected of illegal building and selling.

Albion Building Consultant Inc. ("Albion"), which previously had its licence revoked has been issued a Freeze Order by the HCRA after an investigation revealed evidence of building homes without a licence and accepting substantial payments on the sale of the new homes. To protect purchasers, the Freeze Order prohibits Albion from withdrawing or using funds it received from purchasers and requires Albion to hold such funds in trust.

"Buyers give sizeable deposits to new home builders with the expectation they will conduct business according to the law," says Wendy Moir, the HCRA's Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. "The HCRA is taking appropriate action to protect the public and send a clear message to the industry that those who act unlawfully or unethically will be held accountable."

The HCRA is urging anyone who has purchased a new home or engaged in a financial transaction with Albion in the last three years to contact the HCRA immediately.

"Illegal building and selling remains a serious consumer protection issue and we will continue to investigate this incident and additional reports of illegal activity across the industry," Moir adds. "Anyone buying a new home is encouraged to check the Ontario Builder Directory for their builder's licensing status and conduct history. It is a vital resource for anyone involved in the homebuying process."

About the HCRA

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority is responsible for regulating and licensing the people and companies who build and sell new homes in Ontario. The HCRA enforces high professional standards for competence and conduct in the homebuilding industry, giving new home buyers confidence in one of the biggest purchases of their lives. The HCRA also maintains consistency across the sector, curtailing unethical and illegal builders.

In addition to licensing, the HCRA provides educational information for consumers on their home buying journey and hosts the Ontario Builder Directory – the authoritative source of background information about each of Ontario's more than 6,500 new home builders and vendors.

