HC’s Fiber Solutions Earn “FSC® Recycled 100%” Designation

"For over 30 years, HC's been providing fiber-based solutions to the North American market - helping organizations and communities positively impact their environmental footprint," says Bob Mayer , President and CEO of The HC Companies. "We are honored that our fiber-based solutions now carry this prestigious designation as we continue to innovate our product line to satisfy the environmental demands of growers, garden centers, big-box stores and of course consumers."

Products which bear the "FSC® Recycled 100%" designation have been verified as being made from 100% recycled content (either post-consumer or pre-consumer reclaimed materials). The use of FSC Recycled products can help to alleviate the pressure of demand on sources of virgin material, thereby helping to protect the world's forests.

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is a global, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of responsible forest management worldwide. FSC defines standards based on agreed principles for consistent forest stewardships, which are supported by environmental, social and economic stakeholders.

Choosing products with the FSC designation ensures that both customers and organizations are doing their part to preserve forests across the globe.

