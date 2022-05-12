Hazelview Takes Home Three Wins at the 2022 CFAA National Rental Housing Awards

Hazelview Properties collects top honours in Renovation, Employee and Marketing categories

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelview Properties is pleased to announce they have been awarded in three categories at this year's Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations (CFAA) National Rental Housing Awards.

Hazelview Properties was awarded Renovation of the Year (Amenities) for the Recreation Centre at Heron Gate in Ottawa. This award recognizes excellence in renovation, in part or full, for overall creativity, value for money and functionality. This renovation was a holistic upgrade of the existing amenity to provide a premium recreational and engagement space for an entire community of 1500 suites and approximately 4000 residents. Top features of the renovation project include refurbishment and upgrades to the outdoor pool and the fitness centre. The revitalized Recreation Centre is envisioned to be a vibrant and functional hub for residents to conveniently meet and interact, and thus foster a sense of community which is a significant achievement stemming from this entire project.

In addition to this recognition, Shantell Bankasingh, Community Liaison at Hazelview Properties, was named On-Site Employee of the Year. The award recognizes her significant efforts to establish and foster a strong and collaborative connection with residents and community groups at 103 & 105 West Lodge Avenue, Toronto. Shantell was also acknowledged for delivering social impact programs and supporting residents especially during the pandemic.

The CFAA also awarded Hazelview's brand marketing campaign Moving Stories with Marketing Program Excellence of the Year. This award recognizes exceptional excellence and vision in a marketing effort in the rental housing industry. The Moving Stories campaign showcases and celebrates real-life 'moving stories' of residents within Hazelview buildings. From Toronto to Montreal to Calgary, this powerful video series was filmed across a variety of Hazelview properties with people from all walks of life who were each unique in their storytelling. Through this campaign, Hazelview Properties aims to recognize that it takes more than brick and mortar to build a community. It takes people.

"We are honoured to be recognized as best-in-class across multiple categories year-over-year", says David Melo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hazelview Properties. "I am so proud to work with such a dedicated team of professionals and thank each team member for their contribution to our success."

Hazelview Properties is a property management organization with a track record that spans 20 years of experience managing properties in 6 provinces and 25 cities across Canada, including over 23,500 multi-residential units. To learn more visit hazelviewproperties.com

SOURCE Hazelview Properties

For further information: Media contact information: Proof Strategies for Hazelview Properties Stephanie Turner [email protected]