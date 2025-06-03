Hazelview Properties Makes History with Canada's First Rainbow Registered Residential Rental Building

Toronto's Midtown Rental Property highlights Hazelview's ongoing commitment to inclusive living

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Hazelview Properties is proud to announce it has opened Canada's first Rainbow Registered residential rental building. The Rainbow Registered accreditation is given to businesses and organizations that meet stringent standards to ensure that 2SLGBTQI+ customers feel welcome. While numerous businesses across the country hold the accreditation, the Story of Midtown Toronto® rental property at 73/75 Broadway Ave is the first residential rental building to receive the honour.

The initiative is part of the organization's larger commitment to create inclusive environments where diversity is not only acknowledged but celebrated.

"At Hazelview, we go all out to build and nurture a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture, whether it's in our workplace or properties we manage," says Jasmin Pirani, Partner, Marketing and Social Impact "Earning the Rainbow Registered accreditation for Story of Midtown Toronto® is a proud milestone that reflects our dedication to creating safe, welcoming spaces where everyone feels a true sense of belonging. This recognition reaffirms our promise to foster communities that celebrate diversity and prioritize the well-being of all residents."

Story of Midtown Toronto® received the Rainbow Registered Accreditation because of its commitment to inclusivity, including:

Year-round inclusion : Inclusion at Story of Midtown Toronto ® is built into everyday experiences. Teams have access to ongoing Belonging initiatives, including a paid volunteer day to support community causes, inclusive visual identifiers like Pride-themed email signatures, and resident communications that reflect a community grounded in respect and belonging.

: Inclusion at Story of Midtown Toronto is built into everyday experiences. Teams have access to ongoing Belonging initiatives, including a paid volunteer day to support community causes, inclusive visual identifiers like Pride-themed email signatures, and resident communications that reflect a community grounded in respect and belonging. Specific training focused on real-world allyship: Team members at Story of Midtown Toronto ® participate in comprehensive training on 2SLGBTQI+ inclusion, pronoun usage, unconscious bias, and inclusive language.

Team members at Story of Midtown Toronto participate in comprehensive training on 2SLGBTQI+ inclusion, pronoun usage, unconscious bias, and inclusive language. A framework that puts people first: Policies at Story of Midtown Toronto® don't just state values, they outline clear steps and expectations for supporting all team members from all diverse backgrounds. These policies are reviewed annually and backed by mandatory employee acknowledgment, creating consistency across the team and reinforcing a culture of accountability and care.

Story of Midtown Toronto® is a landmark addition to the Toronto rental market, redefining purpose-built rental living with a focus on elevated lifestyle, value-added services, and holistic well-being. This property aims to become the premier rental residence of choice in Midtown Toronto, offering a lifestyle built around health, wellness, urban connectivity, and inclusive community. Aside from its Rainbow Registration, the building will also include personalized services, perks, and exclusive programming. As part of Hazelview's commitment to resident wellbeing, residents will also receive complimentary access to Maple Healthcare's virtual services—including mental health support—and a Peloton membership, offering world-class fitness classes from the comfort of home.

Hazelview Properties is also in the process of receiving the Rainbow Registered accreditation for its corporate offices and select properties within its Toronto/GTA portfolio as part of the organization's larger commitment to create inclusive environments where diversity is not only acknowledged but celebrated.

"We are thrilled to recognize Hazelview Properties as Canada's first Rainbow Registered residential rental building. This milestone reflects a powerful commitment to inclusive housing—one where 2SLGBTQI+ residents are not just welcomed, but meaningfully supported. By embedding equity into its policies, training, and everyday operations, Hazelview is setting a new standard for what it means to build community. We're proud to stand alongside them as they lead by example." says Connor McKiggan (They/Him), National Business Development Manager, Canadian 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce

What Does it Mean to be Rainbow Registered?

Rainbow Registered is an accreditation program run by Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC). The accreditation program grants a time-limited recognition to businesses and organizations for demonstrating compliance with the quality standard. Accredited businesses are deemed market-ready for the 2SLGBTQI+ customer and given the right to be associated with the program's prestigious Rainbow Registered designation.

About Hazelview:

Hazelview is a global real estate investment, development, and property management firm. Since 1999, Hazelview has delivered strong, risk-adjusted returns across all market cycles by taking an ownership-driven approach and leveraging deep local and global market insights. The firm invests in both private and public real estate markets through its strategically integrated platform.

With a focus on purpose-built rental communities, Hazelview develops and manages high-quality residential properties that prioritize resident wellbeing, foster community connection. To learn more, visit https://www.hazelview.com/ https://www.hazelviewproperties.com/

