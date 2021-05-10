Hazelview Takes Home Three Wins at the 2021 CFAA Rental Housing Awards

Hazelview Properties awarded 2021 Rental Housing Provider of the Year

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Hazelview is pleased to announce that we have been awarded the top prize in three categories at this year's CFAA (Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations) Rental Housing Awards.

Hazelview Properties was named Rental Housing Provider of the Year (over 15,000 units category). This award recognizes a rental housing provider who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the rental housing industry. Hazelview Properties was acknowledged for "leading by example with a holistic approach to community support and engagement." In 2020, Hazelview announced a series of efforts geared towards supporting residents and community members in need, including:

Rent support and Rent relief programs

Fundraising program benefiting various community-focused non-profit organizations

Small business support program

Food security program

Hazelview Properties team member, Shelly Poulin, Sr. Director of National Operations, was named Operations Manager of the Year recognizing her significant efforts to find innovative solutions to drive organizational success in an unprecedented year of challenges.

Lastly, Hazelview's newly launched rental residential building in Winnipeg —The Arts Residences—won the Best Renovation award (exterior or building). This award recognizes excellence in the renovation, in part or full, of an existing rental building or a building being converted into rental. The Arts Residences is a medical office building conversion that pays homage to the history of the property and offers 104 new rental residences, along with newly renovated commercial space to the downtown Winnipeg area. Hazelview Investment's real estate development team, together with the Hazelview Properties team, worked together to execute on this complex building conversion project.

"We are very grateful to be recognized as best-in-class across multiple categories", says David Melo, President Hazelview Properties. Melo continues, "I am honoured to work with such a dedicated team of professionals, and I would like to congratulate and thank all team members for their contribution to our success during this past year of challenges".

Hazelview Properties remains committed to continuing to deliver best-in-class property management services and to supporting our valued residents during these challenging times, and always.

Hazelview Properties is a property management organization with a track record that spans 20 years of experience managing properties in 6 provinces and 25 cities across Canada, including over 23,000 multi-residential units. To learn more visit hazelviewproperties.com

