Hazelview announces rent relief program to assist residents affected by COVID-19 crisis

"We created the Hazelview Cares Rent Relief Program because we understand the difficulties that some residents are facing today and want to provide a helping hand for those who need it," said David Melo, President of Hazelview Properties.

Earlier in the year, Hazelview launched a Rent Support Program to provide immediate support for residents struggling to make their monthly rental obligations. The Hazelview Cares Rent Relief Program has been created on the heels of this earlier program to further support these residents with a rent credit valued at up to one month of their current rent. Residents who are also participants in the Rent Support Program will quickly be identified and reviewed. Other residents in good standing that can demonstrate financial challenges due to COVID-19 may also be eligible for support and will be required to apply. Applications will be open on November 27th, 2020, for a 2-week period to allow residents enough time to get their applications complete and submitted.

"Our goal is to help residents in need so they can support themselves and their families," said Melo. "For residents who have been able to continue making their monthly rent payments, we thank them for helping make this possible."

Hazelview has been actively supporting residents and community members during this difficult time. Among others, Hazelview's various COVID-19 response efforts include: Rent Support and Rent Relief Programs; a fundraising and matching program benefiting Kids Help Phone, Canadian Women's Foundation, Daily Bread Food Bank, Community Food Centres Canada, and the Canadian Mental Health Association; a Small Business Support Program that donated to 15 Canadian small businesses and benefited an additional 15 community-based service providers (i.e. shelters, health centres, youth service providers); and the donation of space to help a Toronto-based respite centre meet COVID-19 distancing requirements for it's clients.

"We recognize the importance of giving back to and supporting the communities in which we operate especially during these difficult times," states Colleen Krempulec, VP, Corporate Social Responsibility at Hazelview Properties. "As we plan for 2021 and beyond, social sustainability will be a growing business priority for us, and we will continue to support our residents and community members meaningfully".

For more information and details on how to apply for the Hazelview Cares Rent Relief Program visit https://www.hazelviewproperties.com/rentreliefprogram.

