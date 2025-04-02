HAVAS HEALTH NETWORK STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICA AND HAVAS LYNX NEW YORK

"These appointments reflect our continued investment in leadership that can challenge convention, spark creativity, and unlock meaningful impact in the world of health," said Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Health & Creative Networks. "Dan, Joanna, and Megan each bring extraordinary talent and vision to their roles, and I'm confident they will help shape the next chapter of innovation across our growing network."

Dan Rubin, has expanded his role as North America Group President, now overseeing Havas Life agencies, Havas Lynx New York, and Jacques Madison. Renowned for his strategic vision and collaborative leadership, Rubin has been instrumental in building high-performing teams and strengthening client partnerships across the network. Under his guidance, these agencies are well positioned to evolve, grow, and expand their influence across the healthcare industry.

To further strengthen the agency's regional leadership, Havas Lynx New York's new leadership duo signals a new era of momentum for the group, reinforcing its commitment to bold creativity, integrated strategy, and innovation in health and wellness communications across the U.S. market.

Havas is thrilled to welcome Joanna Ruiz back to the Havas family as President of Havas Lynx New York. She joins Havas from Deloitte Digital, where she led life sciences and health practices, helping clients harness creativity to deliver transformative, human-centered experiences. With 25 years of agency leadership, Ruiz brings a proven track record of driving innovation and impact for leading health brands. Her return brings a fresh perspective paired with deep institutional knowledge.

Megan Skelly has been named Chief Creative Officer of Havas Lynx New York. A globally recognized, award-winning creative leader, Megan brings over 30 years of experience delivering bold, purpose-driven work across top agencies including Edelman, R/GA, 360i, and Dentsu. She has shaped iconic campaigns like Dove's "Beauty Never Gets Old" and Vaseline's celebrated "See My Skin," and was named one of Business Insider's "30 Most Creative Women in Advertising." Megan's modern approach—rooted in digital, social, and earned media—positions her to play a pivotal role in defining the agency's creative vision and elevating its impact.

