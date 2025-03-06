HAVAS HEALTH NETWORK LAUNCHES ITS GLP-1 CONSULTANCY IN PARIS WITH "SHAPE SHIFTING" EVENT ON HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Inspired by the success of GLP101 Day, organized by Havas in New York last November, this European-focused event will unite thought leaders and industry professionals to explore the science behind GLP-1s and their transformative impact on healthcare and consumer markets. Through this next event, Havas Health Network aims to provide regional European brand and marketing leaders with actionable insights to navigate and capitalize on this global revolution and its impact from a market perspective.

GLP-1s have revolutionized the health and wellness industry and are consequently reshaping consumer behaviors and habits beyond just weight loss and diabetes. In the U.S., these medications are disrupting businesses across the healthcare and broader consumer goods and lifestyle industries. Forecasts predict that the global GLP-1 market will reach $5.56 billion USD by 2030 due to new drug launches and the rising prevalence of diabetes across high-income countries.*

"The North American and European markets, while similar, have unique cultural nuances that will impact treatment adoption and engagement beyond healthcare," said Chloé Depiesse, Managing Director – Havas Health Network. "Additional insights from Europe allow us to refine our approach, meeting local needs while staying ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving space."

"With our strong network and understanding of the evolving GLP-1 space, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the emerging demands of the European market," said Anna Maria Marra, CEO – Europe, Havas Health Network. "Our goal is to engage and educate clients and partners on GLP-1 treatments and their growing applications across Europe."

