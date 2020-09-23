Although most Canadians believe the primary functions of HR include recruitment and hiring, overseeing payroll and benefits and planning for long-term staffing, less than half recognize responsibilities like conducting performance evaluations and creating workplace policies, training new and current employees, providing recognition for performance or scheduling fall under HR's authority. Bearing this in mind, it's not surprising that 48 percent of Canadians do not know how their workplace would be impacted if HR were to leave suddenly.

"HR's role has become increasingly challenging over the last several months, yet a lack of understanding and awareness of the important role of HR persists in Canada. The role of HR professionals is so much more than just recruitment and payroll – HR is critical to building a positive workplace culture, maintaining employee engagement, and to the success of every organization," says Heather Haslam, Vice President, Marketing at ADP Canada. "The role of HR professionals is multifaceted and demands thoughtful, hardworking, and perceptive people who can solve both short and long-term challenges through strategic solutions. At ADP, we recognize that HR's role is constantly evolving, and we strive to design a better world of work for HR teams and employees to ensure their hard work and efforts are recognized."

Other key findings from the survey include:

Appreciation of HR in Canada remains relatively unchanged:

Half (53%) of Canadians feel that HR is appreciated in the workplace



16% feel that HR is underappreciated



Millennials (25%) are most likely to believe their HR team is very appreciated compared to the overall working population (18%)

HR challenges related to remote work:

66 per cent of HR professionals said that ensuring staff have functioning technology at home is a challenge during the pandemic, along with ensuring staff are appropriately engaged remotely (61%), or managing productivity and performance at home (58%)



Challenges of remote work were more prevalent among older HR professionals (55+)

When HR calls, some Canadians still brace for bad news:

15 per cent think they will be told about changes in the workplace



9 per cent think they will be asked to fill out forms



8 per cent think they are in trouble



6 per cent think they will be asked to do something new/above their role



Only one per cent believe they will receive recognition for good work

