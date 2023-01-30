Harvey's Welcomes Back the Cheesy Mushroom Melt

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Harvey's is welcoming back a fan favourite menu item - the Cheesy Mushroom Melt, available now at participating restaurants across Canada.

Made in true Harvey's fashion, the Cheesy Mushroom Melt features a flame-grilled patty made with 100% Canadian beef, sliced mushrooms sautéed in Harvey's iconic gravy with a slice of processed Swiss and Cheddar cheese. Top any of Harvey's burgers, chicken sandwiches or poutines with the Cheesy Mushroom Melt until March 26th, 2023.

Harvey's is celebrating the return of the Cheesy Mushroom Melt with a new TV commercial and nationally printed flyers with big savings which will be mailed to Canadians living near Harvey's restaurants on January 30th.

Harvey's Cheesy Mushroom Melt is available on the Harvey's mobile app, in-restaurant, and in the drive-thru.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for over 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

