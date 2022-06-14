Harvey's wants to reconnect Canadians with free Better Together Burgers

Harvey's RV is back and giving away another 100,000 free Better Together Burgers to Canadians and their loved ones, starting with 12 tour stops in Ontario.

VAUGHAN, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The last couple of years have been tough on Canadians. With this being the first summer without restrictions, Harvey's wants to reunite friends and family over free Better Together Burgers. From June 18 to September 5, the Harvey's RV and street team will be visiting 12 towns across Ontario as well as free burger giveaways in Alberta and Quebec, providing another 100,000 free Better Together Burgers to burger lovers and a friend.

Canadians can enjoy a Better Together Burger and share another tasty Harvey's burger with a friend or family member - on Harvey's! Just like onion rings and fries are better together - AKA frings - burger lovers and their friends are, too. Guests can enjoy the burgers on-site with a loved one or share a digital coupon to someone they miss to claim their own free burger.

"The last few summers have been hard on everyone and Harvey's burgers are synonymous with Canadian summer eats," said David Colebrook, President, Harvey's Canada. "Our goal is to celebrate by bringing everyone together again - and what better way than over delicious Harvey's burgers."

Harvey's has supported Canadians throughout the pandemic and are excited to celebrate Canadians being together again. During Canada's first lockdown in March 2020, all Government Healthcare Workers, Front Line Workers and their families received 50% off their orders at all Harvey's locations. In summer 2020, The Harvey's RV went on a cross-Canada tour to thank frontline workers with free burgers, giving away over 100,000.

Harvey's also partnered with hockey manufacturer Bauer and all guests were met with a Bauer hockey stick holding the payment terminal as a fun way to maintain physical distance. A portion of the proceeds of all drive-thru sales were donated to Food Banks Canada. Then, last summer, when first and second doses were being administered, Harvey's teamed up with Ontario Health teams at pop-up vaccination clinics around the GTA, offering free burgers from the Harvey's RV for those that came out to get vaccinated.

"Giving away free burgers to Canadians and offering frontline workers Harvey's discounts was our way of saying thank you for doing your part in keeping everyone safe," said Chelsea Kellock, Vice President, Marketing, Harvey's Canada. "Now that restrictions are lifted, Harvey's wants Canadians to celebrate being able to reconnect with friends and family over free burgers."

The Harvey's RV will kick-off its tour on Father's Day weekend in Oakville on Saturday, June 18 and Wasaga Beach Waterfront Festival on Sunday, June 19. An extension of the tour will continue in Alberta with 29 additional stops to give away free burger coupons. To see if the RV will be coming to your town, visit harveys.ca/RV and follow Harvey's on Instagram at @Harveys and/or Twitter at @HarveysCanada for updates.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83% of which are operated by franchisees and joint-venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

For further information: Harvey's Canada, Summer Martin, T: 226-224-0977, E: [email protected]