Harvey's shifting to 'To Go' Service to continue serving loyal guests in light of COVID-19

VAUGHAN, ON, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Beginning today, all Harvey's locations across Canada will begin shifting to a temporary 'To Go' service model. This will include enhancing take-out, drive-thru and delivery services while closing dining room seating.

"We have been following the COVID-19 situation closely and our priority remains fixed on the health and well-being of our guests and team members," said David Colebrook, Chief Operating Officer, Harvey's Canada. "Moving to this temporary model will allow us to support social distancing while still being able to serve our loyal guests."

From March 17, guests can enjoy Harvey's in one of the following ways:

● Download the Harvey's App for mobile & pay ahead orders

● Order delivery through DoorDash, UberEats or Skip the Dishes

● Order in restaurants for take-out only and in Drive-thrus where available

In these challenging times, Harvey's is pleased to have service options that allow guests to enjoy their favourite burgers while maintaining their social distance.

