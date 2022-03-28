HARVEY'S PETITIONS FOR NATIONAL FRINGS DAY

March 31 will mark the first annual National Frings Day in Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvey's is petitioning to make March 31st National Frings Day and the brand is turning to its guests on social media to make it a reality. By signing the National Frings Day petition , Canadians can show their love and support for Frings and be part of an exclusive group to receive a limited-time free Frings offer.

Since launching in 1959, Harvey's has elevated the burger experience for Canadians, offering them the luxury of customization. As a household name in Canada, Harvey's restaurants are committed to convenience and allowing customers to be the boss of their meal - or a Burger Boss, some may say.

That's why Frings - an iconic combo of french fries and onion rings - is the perfect accompaniment for Canadians that want a little bit of both. With no compromises, Harvey's believes that Frings are worth celebrating.

"At Harvey's, we're proud to embrace individuality through our burgers and beyond, and being the only franchise to offer Frings is part of what sets us apart," said Chelsea Kellock, Vice President of Marketing, Harvey's Canada. "By securing 5,000 signatures from Canadians we can ensure National Frings Day becomes a reality for Frings lovers to celebrate each and every year."

Just like National Burger Day, National French Fries Day, and National Poutine Day, Harvey's believes Frings deserves the same recognition as these other Canadian classics.

"It's the love for Frings we receive from our guests on social media that inspired this activation. Frings are a one-of-a-kind staple to Harvey's and by claiming this day for Frings, we're celebrating a symbol of our uniqueness and all the things beyond burgers that make Harvey's a beautiful thing" said Meera Patel, Senior Manager of Digital Marketing, Harvey's Canada.

Pending the success of the launch and to extend the campaign to more Frings fans nationally, Harvey's will unlock free Frings for all Canadians later in the day on social media with a unique one-time use coupon that can be used on the Harvey's app, so everyone has the opportunity to celebrate the new holiday.

To get exciting updates about National Frings Day, Canadians are encouraged to keep up to date with Harvey's on Instagram at @Harveys and/or Twitter at @HarveysCanada .

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Harvey's

For further information: Harvey's Canada, Ceilidh McMeekin, T: 587-227-5459, E: [email protected]