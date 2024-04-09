Harvey's named the Official Hamburger of the National Hockey League in Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Harvey's announced a Canadian partnership today with the National Hockey League (NHL®), naming the Canadian burger brand the Official Hamburger of the NHL in Canada.

This is the second year the two iconic brands are partnering during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs to raise awareness of two Canadian classics – Harvey's burgers and the beautiful game of hockey.

"We're excited to be partnering with the NHL once again during the Stanley Cup Playoffs to position Harvey's as the place for guests to get their favourite game-day meals while cheering on their favourite teams," says Michael Nault, Chief Operating Officer, Harvey's. "This partnership allows us to reach guests across the country, especially as we celebrate 65 years of topping your burger, your way."

"We're delighted to partner with Harvey's, a brand with a strong Canadian heritage that is well-known by Canadians," said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President Business Development Solutions. "We are excited to engage our passionate fans and Harvey's customers with creative initiatives across Canada during one of the most thrilling times in our season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs."

To kick off the partnership, Harvey's is launching two exciting initiatives. Between April 8 and May 12, 2024, Harvey's is running a contest where guests can win a trip for two to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, as well as secondary prizes. To enter, guests can visit a Harvey's restaurant and purchase their favourite item or by ordering on the Harvey's app. To keep the Stanley Cup Playoffs momentum going strong, starting May 13, Harvey's will be launching the Hat Trick Shake – a creamy mix of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry handspun together - made with 100% Canadian dairy and priced at $3 all summer long.

For more information, visit harveys.ca/nhl

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for almost 65 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally-recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

